Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty was recently on a radio program in Ghana, where he spoke about his music career and many other things

During the interview, Duncan Mighty spoke about his drive to become a doctorate holder and what fuels it

He revealed that to improve himself educationally, he had to take a break from music and head to Germany to get a degree

Port-Harcourt-based Nigerian singer Duncan Wene Okechukwu, aka Duncan Mighty, was recently on air at 3Music FM, a radio station in Ghana.

During his interview, Duncan Mighty spoke about his music and why he has been away from the spotlight for a while.

He noted that he had to return to school to improve his knowledge about the recording business.

Duncan Mighty shared that many musicians who fall off after hitting their peak do so because they are mostly poorly educated.

The Port-Harcourt-based singer also shared his plans to help make his home city a music hub for the South-South, just like Lagos is for the South West.

"Why I want a PhD?" Duncan Mighty

The Wene Mighty crooner also vowed during the interview that he won't stop his educational growth until he is a PhD holder.

Duncan who recently survived a ghastly car accident shared how he plans to achieve his goals in education and the motivation behind it.

He also noted that education is the only thing a person can genuinely say he owns in this world while noting that talent alone is not enough.

Watch the viral interview below:

Duncan Mighty reveals he is an ex-militant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Duncan Mighty revealed during an interview that he used to a Niger Delta militant.

He shared during the interview how he joined other indigenous youths of the South South to fight and protect the oil wells in his home state.

During the interview, he recounted how he used to carry guns and grew in very tough environment.

