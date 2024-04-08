A video showing the luxury cars some Computer science students showed up with during their exams has gone viral

In the trending clip, students gathered to watch them in awe as they drove into the school's premises with their costly whips

Some netizens in the comments however argued that students in their schools ride better luxury cars than the ones shown in the video

Some computer science students of Ignatius Ajuru University, Iwofe, caused a drama in school after driving into campus at the same time with their exotic rides.

A trending video showed the moment students of the school gathered to watch the luxury cars driving into the school premises.

Computer science students flaunt exotic rides Photo credit: @userbenita50/TikTok.

Drama as computer science students flaunt rides

A TikTok user @userbenita50 who shared the video disclosed that the owners of the cars had an examination to write.

Those with cars surpassed those who had no cars in the computer science department in her school.

She captioned the video:

“POV: computer science is writing exams.”

Reactions as computer science students flaunt cars

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with reactions from netizens who claimed that students in their schools drive better cars.

Big Munakay said:

“Only lexus. Enter Universities wee dy Imo state. You go de see Benz and BMW ordinary lexus Una dy surprised.”

Fateemaa commented:

“No Benz? Abi my eyes no Dey se co be.”

Rair_Design__ said:

“Its very funny how everyone forgot about Benz, this is 250 Lexus na the latest flash.”

Too much savage said:

“Working boys na computer science students.”

Annie said:

“All dis Lexus boys wey get pride.”

JAGABANI said:

“THAT GUY WEY DEY WAKA GO BUY BENZ THIS YEAR.”

KINGMAN reacted:

“Justice for the guy that Waka pass.”

Hillary reacted:

“No GLE? Come AAU come confirm something.”

Mr Cruise said:

“Hustle oh make your daughter no go dey embarrass your family for outside.”

Lecturer tackles students who own exotic cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a a university lecturer from Nigeria voiced his profound concern over the escalation of fraudulent activities among the youth who own costly rides.

He detailed his observations of a disturbing trend where young men, moved by the lure of quick wealth, are increasingly resorting to scams.

Source: Legit.ng