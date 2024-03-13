Rita Edochie has reacted to her in-law Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin’s latest car video

The veteran actress used the opportunity to praise Yul’s first wife while condemning their car display

Rita’s reaction to Yul and Judy’s video drew a series of mixed reactions from some social media users

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has continued to defend Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, on social media, while condemning his relationship with Judy Austin.

Just recently, Yul and Judy made social media headlines over a video of them singing each other’s praises while inside a car. The video drew a reaction from his elderly in-law, Rita Edochie.

Rita Edochie defends May as she reacts to Yul and Judy's car video. Photos: @ritaedochie, @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, the veteran actress reacted to Yul and Judy’s latest video by showering praises on May Edochie, the actor’s first wife.

Rita shared a video compilation consisting of several beautiful photos of May. She then took to the caption to heavily shade the ‘pastor couple’.

According to Rita, May exudes so much maturity and she is the best thing that can ever happen to any man. Not stopping there, the elderly actress added that Yul’s ex-wife doesn’t need to be shouting inside a car all day for her value to be recognised.

See her full post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie shades Yul and Judy’s car video

Rita Edochie’s reaction to Yul and Judy Austin’s latest car praise video amused some netizens. While some of them supported the elderly actress, others advised her to lay off.

Read some of their comments below:

emmyclassi:

“I love Judy n yul as a wife u need judy vibes...yul is happier now...not all about good wife can u give a man peace hype him not always serious.”

life_of_homa:

“The way her in laws supports and carry her matter shows she’s a huge asset and a very good wife.”

Shimmer_joy:

“But Let’s Be Honest,This Judy No Get Conscience! She Really Mean This Family!”

Marco_exchanger:

“She was obviously a good wife when she was married to Yul, the way the family is fighting for her alone.”

Olanike_xoxo:

“All I pray for in a mother in law she should always have my back ❤.”

senefisa1:

“This Old woman should rest!”

Abiliteejay:

“Rita is the weapon that fashioned against Judy .”

Jettyroyal:

“Baba God,pls my mother and sis in love must be at my back this much oh.”

How Yul Edochie denied marriage to Judy Austin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie reportedly denied being married to Judy Austin.

According to reports, May Edochie’s estranged husband shut down claims of any legally binding union between him and Judy.

Not stopping there, he allegedly claimed that all that bound them together was skitmaking.

Source: Legit.ng