More drama has emerged about Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May Edochie’s troubled marriage

According to reports, the film star denied being married to his colleague, Judy Austin, and claimed that they are only skitmakers

This news drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens after it went viral on social media

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has reportedly denied being married to his actress colleague, Judy Austin.

According to a report from Premium Times, May Edochie’s estranged husband shut down claims of any legally binding union between him and Judy. Not stopping there, he allegedly claimed that all that bound them together was skitmaking.

It was gathered that May Edochie’s legal team headed by Emeka Ugwuonye of Due Process Advocates (DPA) revealed that Yul made this claim in his court filing.

According to Ugwuonye, the court hearing which was meant to take place on March 5, 2024, could not hold and that Yul’s camp started to take credit for it, which prompted him to clear the air on the matter.

In a video posted on Instagram, Mr Ugwuonye noted that May has little to prove in the case of adultery between Yul Edochie and Judy Austin because the couple admitted that they bore a child together, which is already evidence against them.

He said:

“May doesn’t really have much to worry about at this point. On the main issue of divorce for adultery, May doesn’t have much to prove anymore because Mr Yul Edochie himself admits that he and Judy produced a baby. They denied being married, that’s alright, but they admitted they had a baby. If you had a baby, then adultery has been admitted by Mr Yul Edochie and that’s the main issue.”

In a statement also shared on Mr Ugwuonye’s page, he recounted how Yul denied being married to Judy while claiming that it was skitmaking that tied them together.

He said Yul wrote:

“Since the news of the birth of Star in June 2021, Gistlover as a negative blog that thrive in fake and manipulated information for financial gains has been negatively exploiting every movie or skit featuring the (me and Judy) and generating social media traffic for financial benefits therefrom.”

May Edochie’s lawyer, Ugwuonye, went on to reveal that the alleged skitmakers have produced two children, a boy and a girl.

Reactions as Yul Edochie reportedly denies being married to Judy Austin

The news of Yul Edochie’s alleged denial of a marriage between him and Judy Austin drew the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral. Read some of their comments on the matter below:

"How are they skits, Judy her self bears Yul edochie name, they have 2 kids together… in this case I pray they fail terribly."

"Is this a joke? Judy changed her last name to yul edochie. She celebrated Pete as her dad . They are expecting their 3rd child. Is that skit too?? I'm confused."

"Isn't he now a pastor so how come he's lying?"

Yul Edochie turns stylist for second wife

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie showed off the mother of his son, Judy Austin, in a skin-tight black dress.

As Judy posed against the railing of a house, ready to take photos, the actor swooped in and adjusted the wig on her head.

The couple, who run a real estate business together, had a short discussion as Yul assured his woman of how good she looked.

