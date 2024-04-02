One of the daughters of the Ooni of Ife, Adeola, has caused a buzz on social media after posting swimsuit photos

The young lady blew hot after she was cautioned about sharing such snaps online as someone from a royal family

Deola’s reaction to the critics of her photos went viral online and drew the attention of even more Nigerians

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s daughter, Deola, is in the news following controversy over her swimsuit photos.

The Ife princess, Deola, had taken to her official X page to share a series of snaps of herself on vacation.

Ooni of Ife’s daughter reacts as Nigerians complain of her swimsuit photos. Photos: @deolzz, @ooniadimulaife / Instagram

Source: Twitter

In the viral photos, the young lady was rocking a sky-blue swimsuit as she posed on a boat. According to the princess, girls just want to have fun.

See the snaps below:

However, the Ooni of Ife’s daughter was cautioned over her post after some people warned her that she was from a royal family. Deola was not having it and she slammed her critics on her page.

Deola asked why people only remembered she was from a royal family after she posted swimsuit photos and not when she had been working 9-5 in very cold conditions in Canada.

See her tweets below:

Reactions as Ooni of Ife’s daughter slams critics

The Ooni of Ife’s daughter’s reaction to critics of her swimsuit photos soon became a topic of discussion on social media after her posts went viral online.

Read what some Nigerians had to say about it below:

the_fitness_farmer:

“I love her response ”

stella_abbyy:

“Madam, they're correcting you, learn! Next time you adorn yourself with coral beads on your head, wrist and neck and carry a horse-tailed hand stick, also ensure two maids stands behind you .”

sassnets3:

“She suppose wear aso Oke and iyun .”

Ivt_mi:

“Wahala too much for this online. Sometimes it is best when you just enjoy ur moments without posting. Cus mad people plenty for this online.”

Mistahfab:

“Was she suppose to wear skirt and blouse??? People should allow others live their lives.”

geenafoodiesandspice:

“I kukuma like her , una no know say una suppose to dey send yam, cocoa and co to princess all this while.”

debbies_chopsnmore:

“Ohh she suppose put bead for neck and leg then tie wrapper go beach.”

enochochuko:

“POOR man Dey advice person .”

since2000and19:

“Dey r “jelos” of u that’s why.”

o.t.o.m.i:

“Clap back ate.”

ade.xo.xo:

“She suppose wear brocade and opa Oranyan for beach ? .”

Ble_ssing_sunday:

“I don’t understand, is she suppose to wear lace & gele to the beach?”

mr.agugua:

“She suppose wear original coral beads, on her head, neck, wrist and ankles . Come hold those horse tailed hand stick for Yacht.”

Ooni of Ife and Olori Tobi welcome twins

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife and one of his wives, Olori Tobi Phillips, recently welcomed twins.

The Ooni shared the great news of his increased household with his followers on his official Instagram page.

According to the Yoruba monarch, Queen Tobi gave birth to twins on Saturday, March 16, 2024, noting that she welcomed a prince and a princess.

Source: Legit.ng