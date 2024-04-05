Popular Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has waded into the Justice for Mohbad cause on social media

The movie star went online to blast the late singer’s widow, Wunmi, following her sister’s claims about Mohbad

Sarah’s harsh words towards the grieving widow sparked a series of reactions on social media with netizens blasting her

Popular Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has taken to social media to lambaste late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star penned down a lengthy note to express her disappointment in Wunmi after her sister made some bold claims about the late music star.

Recall that Wunmi’s sister, Karimot, had posted a video online where she claimed Mohbad had given his wife a series of infections.

Sarah Martins calls Mohbad’s wife a senseless widow

Shortly after Karimot’s video went viral, Sarah Martins used the opportunity to lambaste Mohbad’s 24-year-old widow.

In an Instagram post, the movie star expressed her dismay that Wunmi’s sister dared to make such bold claims about Mohbad and that his wife allowed it. According to her, the singer’s widow has been doing too much.

Why are you afraid to do DNA? - Sarah Martins

Not stopping there, the Nollywood star asked Mohbad’s wife why she was scared to do a DNA test on her son, Liam. According to her, if she was in the singer’s wife’s shoes, she would have done it to clear the air.

Sarah Martins then accompanied the post with a caption where she described Mohbad’s wife as a senseless widow. In her words:

“When did you move from mourning Mohbad to mocking Mohbad?????

I am so disappointed at you! Kai!!!! Such a senseless widow.”

Reactions as Sarah Martins blasts Mohbad’s wife

Sarah Martins’ post about Mohbad’s wife soon went viral on social media and it triggered reactions from Nigerians. A number of them were displeased with the actress’ words. Read some of their comments below:

Imolenization4life:

“If God doesn't pun!sh you for everything you've said about Wunmi make I know wetin cause am!”

Lightboy026:

“They’re bully!nga baby you cannot lend your voice ! You’re here saying jargons ! Jargons ! That clout you love so much ! You can enjoy it now !”

Favorr_u:

“SENSE WIDOW??? SARAH, REALLY??? AS YOU HAVE SAID, IF IT WAS YOU, YOU WOULD HAVE DONE THE DNA. AMEN TO YOUR PRAYERS. MAY YOU BE IN THAT SITUATION SOON. FROM YOUR MOUTH TO GOD'S EARS .”

Serendi.swan:

“It's possible her sister mentioned that openly without her consent, don't be quick to judge her. Wunmi might've mentioned the issue to her sister even when Moh was alive(normal sisters gossip) and then the sister decided to spill at this moment. Don't blame Wunmi yet.”

Imolenization4life:

“You are disappointed at her as per you're the one who foots her bills? Aswear you dey ment! You called a young lady in pain a senseless widow! Chai God I weep for your parents because they'd be proud, thinking they raised a sensible girl not knowing it was all a waste of efforts. You and your entire existence are a disgrace to humanity!!!”

the_victorious_chisom:

“I pray non of you experience the pain we widows go through especially young widows like me …. Smh.”

Mooebolajii_:

“Really ??senseless widow ..ahhh omo wunmi don suffer sha ..”

bigertinz:

“Sometimes we all talk as if we don’t know the type country we find ourselves, do u even know that, the DNA result can be manipulated against that young girl, to divert attention?”

Jessica_nivyy:

“Who the hell are you that she has to clear her name for please??? Make una mind una business abeg. She owe nobody nothing.”

orji_helen_onyinyechi':

“This one no follow biko allow her be, when you are in that same condition u can handle urs anyhow u want. Pls let that girl be .”

Charashika1:

“Wummi needs to start suing people!...This is cyberbulling at his finest …”

Itzmr_rex:

“They’ve done that DNA and they know the truth.”

Mohbad's wife reacts to STD claims

Reacting to the allegation in a lengthy post on social media, Wunmi said people should honour her late husband's memory.

The mother of one said she didn't tell anyone that Mohabd maltreated her or gave her any infection.

