Funke Akindele has advised a tiktoker, Honey Moon, on the importance of schooling while she joined her Live Session

The lady had made a series of videos with her mother where she claimed that the holy spirit told her not to go to school

Joining the live session, Akindele explained how going to school would help Honey Moon improve on what she was doing on social media

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has given her two cents to tiktoker, Honey Moon, on the importance of schooling.

The lady and her mother had gone on social media and claimed that the holy spirit told them that she should not go to school.

The actress who broke box office records noted how going to school would enhance the acting prowess of the lady.

Funke Akindele advises Tiktoker on importance of education. Photo credit @funkejenifakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele admires Tiktoker

While speaking, Akindele, who lost her mother last year added that she loves the way Honey Moon acts.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She also advised the Tiktoker and her mother to seek the face of God for direction so that she would pick the right school.

Akindele says she is on vacation

The mother of two also stated that she was on vacation in Dubai and noted that she can speak a few languages because she was well educated.

The movie act mentioned that she was learning how to speak French presently.

Below is the video

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Akindele advising the Tiktoker. Here are some of the comments below:

@_boocaller:

"Funke is very smart. Passed her message well."

@wuraaola_art:

"Perspective is everything! She just gave them a different view on this matter! Love to see it. We create magic with every stroke."

@rubyrush_fabrics2:

"It's the arrogance for me sha! I love Funke so much such an intelligent perspective."

@vickyflamez:

"Na still Holy Spirit dey tell Mami Funke wetin to reply you so if not some helpers wey no get Holy Spirit for don change am for you and your pikin. No dey argue with your helper Wey Holy Spirit send ma."

@olanikeh:

"Lol leave honeymoon and her momo make them Dey chop pupuru Dey go."

@onyinye______chi:

"Ondo ppl and Agidi na 5&6. My ppl perish for the lack of knowledge. Omo e good make ppl seek wisdom oooo."

@kennylara_hairplace:

"The will of god ,,you can speak good English and child can’t speak well. Na wa oh."

@soft_hairmpire:

"This girl looks like a special to me though."

@onyinyechianyanwu_:

"How can a mother brainwashed her daughter like this."

@omolara_owoshile_:

"See them, them won enter inside phone screen bcos it s Funke Akindele."

Funke Akindele dedicates movie to late mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Akindele had dedicated her movie, 'A Tribe Called Judah' to the loving memory of her late mother.

While giving her speech at the premiere of her film in December, she said that she didn't know that her mother would die while she was writing the film

She encouraged her colleagues to continue celebrating African stories. Akindele added that it was important for her colleagues to work in unity.

Source: Legit.ng