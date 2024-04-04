More details have emerged about what led to the arrest of Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky

Shortly after the EFCC picked up the socialite for abusing the naira, Nigerians dug up videos of him spraying cash at an event

The video of Bobrisky spraying naira notes at a party raised mixed feelings, with some netizens defending the crossdresser

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye’s arrest has remained a trending topic after he was picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the EFCC accused the socialite of abusing the naira, hence his arrest in the early hours of April 4, 2024.

Shortly after the EFCC opened up on why the crossdresser had to be taken into custody, Nigerians dug up videos that may have led to his arrest.

A series of clips started to make the rounds online of the socialite at Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju movie premiere. In the videos, Bobrisky was seen spraying cash on the dance floor and flaunting wads of naira notes.

One of the clips showed the crossdresser being hyped by singer Segun Johnson at the event as he continued to spray more naira notes at his feet.

Nigerians react to videos of Bobrisky spraying naira at party

The videos of Bobrisky spraying cash at Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them noted that most Nigerians were guilty of the same act and the crossdresser should be freed.

Read some of their comments below:

Cee_fortune:

“She’s not the first person spraying cash at events and won’t be the last! Let bobrisky be!!!”

Im_aduragbemi:

“I do not like Bob okay, he is far from my likeness, but Effc cannot tell us this is why they arrested him! Ahan, he is the only one that sprays money like this in a party? Arrest him for illegally practising gay! It's very simple. Unless una don legalize am o wey we nigerians no know.”

luxe.bykimkareem:

“He even sprayed respectfully.”

Beadsbynonny:

“Make them leave bob abeg, him no do anything.”

mizdupsylv:

“This is not allowed?”

dammyssignature:

“Is he the only one that sprays money like this? This doesn’t make sense please.”

Glitz_farms:

“He was even doing it in a classic way o oh no now she will stop spraying people .”

Uniquestellp:

“Abegi. Why are they going through corners. Na today people begin spray money like this? Mtcheeew.”

Eniola__sarah:

“Was shim the only one that sprayed money at the premier?? They just want to arrèst shim niii jor.”

official_sonia___:

“Someone is finally speaking my mind, why was papaya not arrested too...they just want to arrest Bob.”

Theaugustinaakyns:

“That movie sef get as e b.. saga just surround am.”

tobadavidd:

“Cubana chief priest should be arrested too.”

Obaloluwa___x:

“Bob isn’t the only one that sprayed money go and pack the rest.”

Diidi__xx:

“But let be honest most Nigerians are guilty of this act.”

odunayo_xo:

“That’s not a valid reason.”

Bobrisky's mugshot goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky’s mugshot was released on social media.

Shortly after the news of the crossdresser’s arrest went viral, the EFCC shared a snap of the self-styled Mummy of Lagos carrying a placard with his offence stated on it.

In the photo, Bob still had a bit of makeup on his face as he covered his head with a black scarf and held on to the board with his long and shiny fingernails on display.

