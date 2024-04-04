The arrest of Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, by the anti-graft agency EFCC followed two events

On Tuesday, the police disclosed that there was no evidence to arrest Bobrisky because Nigerian law did not criminalise crossdressing

But on Wednesday, social media critic Verydarkman threatened to become a crossdresser if Bobrisky was not arrested, and on Thursday, the EFCC arrested Bobrisky.

Ikeja, Lagos - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of the popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, on Thursday, April 4.

According to the anti-graft agency, the social media celebrity was arrested for naira mutilation, which is the spraying of naira notes in public.

Why EFCC arrested Bobrisky

Bobrisky was said to have been invited over a video of him spraying and flaunting naira notes at the premiere of the movie Ajakaju by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

The EFCC disclosed that its investigation revealed that Bobrisky had committed the same offence at other events and parties in several instances. The commission said he had been interrogated and would soon be charged in court.

However, there are two things which preceded the arrest of Bobrisky. They are:

Police comments on crossdressers

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, April 2, said the force would not arrest the like of Bobrisky and other crossdressers in the country, stating that there was no concrete evidence to prosecute them.

According to Adejobi, crossdressing is not a crime as long as the Nigerian constitution is concerned, adding that the allegations were the crossdressers engaged in something else, in which they are yet to have evidence.

VeryDarkMan's threat to become a crossdresser

Another notable thing which led to the arrest of Bobrisky was the threat by social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, on Wednesday, April 3, where he had reacted to the comment by the spokesperson of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The social media critic, who revealed he had submitted a petition against Bobrisky, also shared videos of the crossdresser in different inappropriate positions with men.

VDM added that if the police refused to arrest Bobrisky in one week, he would also become a crossdresser.

What is the punishment for Bobrisky offence?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barrister Stanley Alieke, an Abuja-based human rights lawyer and activist, said anyone found guilty of spraying the naira note would spend no less than six months in prison.

Barrister Alieke's comment specified the punishment that awaits Bobrisky is found guilty of the naira abuse allegation against him.

