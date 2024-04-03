Verydarkman has vowed to turn into a crossdresser if the Nigerian police refuse to arrest Bobrisky

The social media critic, in a new video, shared different clips of Bobrisky in inappropriate positions with men

Verydarkman, who revealed he had submitted a petition against Bobrisky, also slammed actress Eniola Ajao

Controversial social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, shared his first post days after he was released from police custody.

In the new video, Verydarkman reacted to the recent report where the Nigerian police gave reasons Bobrisky couldn't be arrested.

Verydarkman submits petition against Bobrisky. Credit: @verydarkblackman @bobrisky @eniolaajao

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman announces plans to be a crossdresser

The social media critic, who revealed he had submitted a petition against Bobrisky, also shared videos of the crossdresser in different inappropriate positions with men.

VDM added if the police refused to arrest Bobrisky in one week, he would also become a crossdresser.

In another clip, VDM, who claimed Bobrisky was in an affair with an influential personality in the country, also slammed Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao for presenting a best-dressed award to the crossdresser.

The social media critic said his recent arrest was a price to pay for the future generation as he linked Bobrisky's act to LGBTQ.

In a caption of the video, VDM wrote:

"Dear hajiyas, I apologize in advance for what I am about to do, but then we are all girls." Them give bobrisky best dressed thats just the beginning....dear hajiyas I apologise in advance for what I am about to do but then we are all girls I see police pro interview yesterday,I loooovveeee it,let's goooo.....Una go still arrest me very soon,wait @nigeriapoliceforce I love your interview."

Watch the video:

Reactions as VDM reveals plans to be a crossdresser

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

prince_smart_coker.1:

"He’s actually saying the truth! This is not about VDM, it’s all about our future kids, we shouldn’t run away from the truth. But, Una really think say VDM would not say anything again coz he got arrested and was detained? Una never see anything."

choco_trendies:

"This one no get talk abeg,leave Bob alone now,is it too difficult for him to do,alright na skit Bob and the man Dey do inside toilet."

ziziiofficial:

"There is no difference between Bob and the VDM, so why is he fighting Bob?. VDM that confessed to giving handjb to his fellow man, Abeg make I hear word.."

Verydarkman sends message to Tonto Dikeh, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman sparked massive reactions with his message to Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, Yhemo Lee, and Daddy Freeze hours after his release.

VDM noted that all the people he called out were part of the decadence destroying young Nigerians' lives.

In his video message, the online critic warned them that if they didn't stop being evil, he would ensure they all learned the hard way.

Source: Legit.ng