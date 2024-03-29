Enough has not been heard about the controversies between Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit

Some social media users were not comfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie did not have a good day with netizens as they criticised him for taking his controversial second wife Judy Austin to his village in Anambra.

Yul Edochie looks lovely in traditional outfits. Image credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, the role interpreter announced his visit and noted that he would soon drop videos of their outing.

After he asked his fans to watch the video on his YouTube page, some people informed him that they wouldn't watch it.

They added that they still preferred his first wife May Yul-Edochie, stating that she is now doing better than him.

He captioned the post:

“Me and ljele Odogwu Judy touched down our village home in Nteje, Anambra state. The village home of Isi Mmili Ji Ofor. It was something else. A lot happened. I’ll be dropping the video on my YouTube channel, Yul Edochie TV by 4 pm today. Don’t miss it."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Yul Edochie's post sparks angry reactions

Several social media users shared mixed reactions about the Nollywood actor's visit with his second wife to his village. See some of their reactions below:

@boobear2225:

"Queen May is the whole table! She pulled the table and now your life means nothing but shaft."

@sassyofficial222:

"Na for old age you go know wetin u do urself for now enjoy your iberiberism."

@kingsley.uwkuhceki7:

"Brother, stop building everlasting hatred from your children, be guided."

@didi_okorie:

"Sending hate from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state."

@nellylopez4real:

"Una skit making don reach village?"

@officialellamiguel:

"How can I hiss in a way that it will please God?"

@adunnola__:

"Make I go watch wetin you go do for village on YouTube? Is that not ment?"

@miracool_collins:

"May dey visit Dubai Paris and other countries, you dey go Anambra dey make noise."

@ajikespecia:

"Your wife is going international, you are jumping around the village. From brotherhood to sisterhood. It is well."

@adenikejames:

"Yul, why are you so restless? Is it because May rejected you? is it by force to do polygamy? I don't."

Yul Edochie gushes over Judy Austin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul had shared the video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin having a great time together.

According to him, Judy Austin is his soul mate as she gave him a peck on the cheek while holding tightly onto him.

Edochie opened his eyes to show that he enjoyed the warm gesture while their fans took to the comment section to react to it.

Source: Legit.ng