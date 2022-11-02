Popular Nigerian UK-based clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega joins many other celebrities around the world to mourn the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of singer Davido

Pastor Tobi in a video shared on his page announced that he had cancelled his birthday celebration set to hold on November 11, 2022, in solidarity with Davido over his loss

The clergyman noted that the video message that he knows Davido and Chioma personally and he is hugely bereaved about their loss and stands in faith with them

Pastor Tobi in a video message dedicated to Davido and his fiancee Chioma noted that he stands in faith with the bereaved couple in their difficult time of loss and pain.

UK-based Nigerian clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega cancels his birthday party in mourning for Davido's son, Ifeanyi.

The clergyman also noted that in joining the singer in mourning, he had cancelled his birthday celebration that was supposed to hold on November 11, 2022, indefinitely.

I know the couple personally, and this is a very difficult time for them

The general overseer of the SPA Nation ministries further averred that his decision is informed because he is also a parent and would never wish on anyone the type of pain Davido and Chioma are currently going through.

Pastor Tobi further noted that his birthday in 2022 had been planned to be a huge celebration but would have to shelve it because it is not worth the loss of life.

Watch the video of pastor Tobi Adegboyega below:

Read some of the comments that Pastor Tobi's video message to Davido over Ifeanyi's death stirred online:

@momo_uchendu:

"Davido is always there for ppl, he takes care of everyone around him..but nobody was there to look after his son..had it been he was around, everyone will be on alert doing eye service..may God console them"

@sharonofficial126:

"If you have never lost anyone before then you won’t know how it feels to loose a loved one."

@_deagram:

"No amount of words can console them right now. Life can be hard to comprehend at times."

@blackluxtravelfeed:

"This moment is not about you! A party is the least of anyone’s worries right now. Make the announcement to your church ppl and friends."

@chioma4eva:

"Very subtle and discreetly responsive. God comfort the bereaved."

@lulusmooth:

"I can’t even imagine the pains both Davido and Chioma are passing through. God please heal their wounded hearts."

