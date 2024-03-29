BBNaija star Chomzy has caused a huge buzz on social media over her stepson’s first birthday celebration

The reality star shared a series of adorable photos of the baby boy on her page as she marked his new age

Chomzy’s move sparked a series of heated reactions from netizens who questioned why she posted the boy’s photos

BBNaija star Esther Chioma Ndubueze aka Chomzy has made headlines on social media over her stepson.

The reality show star who is allegedly heavily pregnant took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her husband’s other child on his first birthday.

Nigerians react as BBNaija's Chomzy celebrates stepson's first birthday. Photos: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

Chomzy’s stepson clocked one on March 29, 2024, and she shared a series of birthday photos of him to mark the special occasion. Not stopping there, the BBNaija star accompanied the snaps with a caption where she referred to the celebrant as her son.

She wrote:

“To the bundle of joy who’s turning one, may your life be a never-ending adventure filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings. Happy birthday son❤️”

See her post below:

Netizens blow hot as Chomzy allegedly marks stepson’s 1st birthday

Chomzy’s birthday post allegedly dedicated to her stepson soon became the topic of discussion on social media after it went viral. A number of Nigerians were displeased that she would dare to celebrate her husband’s other child who had just turned one.

Read some of their comments below:

dehbombomm:

“So why she dey post the woman pikin? Una no sabi boundaries or what?”

iamkerren_:

“omoooo pikin never even clock 1 since and papa don remarry. men really get away with a lot of things.”

janeluxuryshop:

“Men no come for this man that his child is just clocking 1 and he's already married, but they wanted to skin queen alive it's men world anyways. Happy birthday champ❤.”

etimajonathan:

“Tueh!... Never ever will this make sense. Baby is one today, daddy already remarried. Step mother already pregnant (almost 9months). Mtcheeeeew! And the parents who gave their daughter to a man who separated from his wife months ago plus the man's parents, all of you are ☠️.”

lings__andscentsmainpage:

“Looking thru the comments and I didn’t see a single man bashing the man who left his “wife” remarried when his child was just few months old, one even said the man was blessed for marry Chomzy cuz she’s understanding.. I mean, so Queen isn’t blessed for marrying her hubby? But YOU MEN WERE BASHING Queen for marrying a man after she had a baby for her ex-boyfriend? Not even husband ohh, just ex. The double standard is smelling.”

swiitpoison:

“Vdm wanted to crucify Queen but here’s a man with child and married the double standards in this country is sickening.”

ademike7700:

“ Just make money, women will tolerate anything you throw at them.”

rukzian:

“If na woman try this one, we won’t hear the end of it.”

adorable_ann1:

“The audacity to post another woman sweat and pain.”

theannie_empire:

“Hypocrite gender no see this one drag…. Na queen husband una see swines.”

bellanca_chelsea:

“Una sabi find trouble o why u go post another woman pikin….u wan collect the pikin join the husband wey u collectit’s the audacity for me.”

iamestyceo:

“His son is just turning one and he is already married ooo. This one didn't even trend as much as Queens wedding. The double standard on this this app is the reason why we are here today. Tufiakwa.”

Pharmfinder:

“I don’t understand…was he with her while he was with the mother of this child ni? I’m so confused.”

nonye.the.matriarch:

“I hope you took permission from his mother before posting this?”

Source: Legit.ng