BBNaija star Chomzy has caused a huge stir over her involvement in her stepson’s life

The reality show star was recently spotted being treated like the mother of the day at her stepson’s first birthday party

BBNaija couple Bella, Sheggz, and Frodd’s wife, Pharm Chi, were also at the special occasion

Former BBNaija star Chioma Ndubueze aka Chomzy’s stepson’s first birthday party has sparked a heated discussion on social media.

Recall that the reality show star, who is rumoured to be heavily pregnant, caused a huge buzz when she shared photos of her stepson on Instagram to mark his first birthday.

Videos of Chomzy getting special treatment at stepson's first birthday party trends.

Source: Instagram

Only days after that, a big party was organised to celebrate the little boy and videos from the occasion went viral. One of the clips that caught the attention of people was the video of Chomzy’s husband, Figo, spraying her bundles of cash as she sat on the stage.

The BBNaija star had a big smile on her face as the MC of the day sang her praises while Figo continued to spoil her with money. Another part of the video showed Chomzy dancing on stage as other guests at the event showed her love.

Bella and Sheggz attend Chomzy’s stepson’s birthday party

Another highlight of the occasion was Bella and Sheggz’s presence at the birthday party. This came only days after rumours trended that they were no longer together.

In the viral clip, Bella was seen carrying Frodd’s daughter as she sat beside Sheggz who was trying to open a bottle of wine.

Another clip which was posted online by Frodd’s wife, Pharm Chi also showed her referring to Chomzy as the birthday mummy.

Fans react to Chomzy’s stepson’s birthday party

Chomzy’s special treatment at her stepson’s birthday party raised a lot of questions about the whereabouts of the child’s biological mother among other things.

Read some reactions below:

Ngwesenoella:

“Hmmmmchomzy looks pregnant n the child is one year meaning she was dating the guy wen the baby was still in the womb or just born.”

dennyempire_collection:

“I hope people that are supporting her will be there to support Lamba if he was the one that collected Queens child from her and did the same thing chomzy is doing now.”

Sophy7513:

“Where is child's mother?”

Mantha_kels:

“So she sit down make them dey spray her for another person pikin acting like a mother when the child’s mother is still alive. Hmmmm…it is well!”

Ogbonne_1:

“Person child. Chiomzy di very wicked.”

stelkim8:

“The guy left his wife and get married to his girlfriend,it’s a pity.”

Blackmakah:

“This is so unfair to the mother of the child.”

thebongekile_m:

“What happened to the child's biological mother?”

Ekeminiabasi:

“Not Bella feeling like a mother already.”

gracefully_scribed:

“Y’all that are wailing on top Chomzy’s head, aren’t you 2-faced! Why are y’all facing Chomzy??? Did y’all have the same attitude for Queen’s hubby?? Did you wonder how Lamba was feeling! Why the double standard! So it’s now a crime to marry a single parent with custody eh! Biko Na marry she marry she no kee person.”

Antobaybeh:

“All the women there should be ashamed I don't care I cannot be part of this.”

Natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“For pikin wey the mama still dey alive.”

kweenchygor30:

“And the mother is alive , do unto others......”

Stellagabby779

“It's so unfortunate that this child would grow up without knowing who his biological mother his or having to experience love from his real mom.. I have never seen a man being in custody of a lil baby while the mom is still alive..I really hope they give his mom access to him cos this situation doesn't look fair to me at all.”

Chomzy gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chomzy spurred reactions online with pictures of her traditional wedding.

The beauty model took to her social media accounts to announce the events of her traditional marital bliss.

Chomzy, dressed in an exquisite all-white attire with a white gele to match, was spotted dancing her heart out generously alongside her spouse.

