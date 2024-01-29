BBNaija Level Up star Chomzy is back in the news following rumours of her being pregnant

Just recently, a video went viral of her struggling to walk in high-heeled shoes as she tried to enter her husband’s car

Her husband was seen running around and pampering her in the viral clip that got netizens talking

Former BBNaija Level Up star Esther Chioma NNdubueze aka Chomzy has made headlines over rumours of her being pregnant.

The reality TV star, who has failed to address the rumours, recently reposted her husband, Henry ‘ Rich Figo’ Chinonso’s video on her Instagram stories and it fueled the rumours for the umpteenth time.

Fans react to video of BBNaija star Chomzy struggling to walk in high heels. Photos: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

In the video, Chomzy and her husband were rocking matching black outfits as she struggled to walk while wearing a pair of D&G gold high-heeled shoes.

To stabilise herself, Chomzy held on to the car for support as she walked around it to get in the front seat. Her husband, Figo, was closely behind her before overtaking to open the car door and let her in.

See the video below:

Chomzy also shared more photos from the same day on her page as she flaunted her cute baggy black dress. See the snaps below:

Fans react to Chomzy’s video with husband

As expected, Chomzy’s social media posts got many netizens questioning her about being pregnant while others claimed her photos were all the proof they needed. However, some netizens also wondered why she was wearing heels in her ‘condition’.

Read some of the comments below:

__chris.tyy:

“This girl is definitely pregnant coz what is that second slide ..congratulations gurl.”

sup_erion:

“Even with pregnancy .. chomzy is beautiful.”

_teejhay._:

“So why didn’t he treat his ex wife well like this?”

jennynextian141:

“Must she wear heel?? She's obviously not comfortable. Everybody can't be Rihanna . Safe delivery.”

mrs_majesty____:

“See how a man should treat a lady.”

omaani27:

“I hope he does this off camera.”

ijnnaji:

“I was thinking its a skit maybe a blind person. I no come recognise her. Abeg drop the sandals. There is no prize for this stress biko.”

kingofficialfatalist2:

“Una remember ninalawo and hein wife dem do pass this Gbam una go just hear tomorrow say dem don break up nobody fit use relationship pressure us again for this Instagram cuz we don see a lot hahaha no let them pressure you ooo real lovers dnt make videos like this this looks fake dem just wan pepper una wey be mugun .”

Mis_sugar:

“You are waddling, are the heels necessary .”

caigfashion:

“The shoe is a shade of wrong. There are shoes worn during pregnancy, absolutely not this one that make you learn how to walk again. Be safe thou.”

jully__mk7:

“Wishing her a safe delivery. She’s beautiful .”

theluxechicc:

“But why’s she wearing very high heels while pregnant, maybe her bones are strong.”

Chomzy gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chomzy spurred reactions online with pictures of her traditional wedding.

The beauty model took to her social media accounts to announce the events of her traditional marital bliss.

Chomzy, dressed in an exquisite all-white attire with a white gele to match, was spotted dancing her heart out generously alongside her spouse.

Source: Legit.ng