Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie’s fashion sense has become a topic of discussion for the umpteenth time

A video made the rounds online of the Christian couple stepping out together in Akwa Ibom and Nigerians had their reservations

Many social media users compared what Moses Bliss was wearing to his wife’s attire as they dropped hot takes

Top Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss’ wife Marie Wiseborn’s attire when they were spotted together in public has caused a stir on social media.

Recall that the gospel singer got married to his Ghanaian heartthrob at a beautiful ceremony on February 27, 2024.

Video of Moses Bliss' wife's outfit sparks reactions. Photos: @mariewiseborn, @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Only a few weeks after their nuptials, Moses Bliss and Marie stepped out together in Akwa Ibom ahead of the music star’s worship concert, The Bliss Experience.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by the gospel singer, Moses and Marie were seen rocking opposite fashion items with the music star keeping things classy in his brown attire while his wife rocked a baggy native attire with a black scarf tied around her head paired with a big tote bag.

The video showed the couple walking into a grand welcome from the people of Akwa Ibom. Traditional dancers were also present to entertain the important guests. Moses and Marie had smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the display and also danced along to the performance.

See the video below:

Fans react to Moses Bliss’ wife’s outfit

It did not take long for the video of Moses and Marie’s presence in Akwa Ibom to go viral and it sparked a series of comments from netizens. A number of them were focused on the gospel singer’s wife’s outfit with some of them giving her style tips.

Read some of their comments below:

vogue_thriftandmore:

“Me I Sha don't like the old woman vibe.”

Mrs_ibojie:

“Marrying a gospel singer doesn’t mean you should start dressing like dis nah Haba Marie u look older than your age here biko remove the turban please.”

Bt_apparel:

“Even mummy G.O no dress like this.”

Eveyhazel:

“This dress ,why is husband so fashionable and she is going the other way .”

_talkwithtabitha:

“Who tie that scarf first?”

Autumnsplashng:

“Nobody has everything, at least she has character, intelligence, and chastity, the rest can be adjusted by a loving husband....,let them move at their pace abeg. Purity can be boring sometimes, at least God is pleased.”

Stephjennyek:

“Your husband looks more fashionable.. Please try upgrade..look at Mercy CHINWO'S fashion sense very decent and classy.”

Wanda_monye:

“@mosesbliss get your wife a stylist to curate her a minimalistic stylish closet to suit her personality, she's beautiful and we love her but this is not cool.”

rosies_cake_:

“Abeg what kind of bag is our wife carrying Biko.”

Man laments over Moses Bliss' song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Bliss shared a message he received from a male fan about one of his songs.

The man shared how he had been using a song by Moses for his morning devotion only to find out later it was a love song for married people.

Reacting, someone said:

"My brother… the church is the bride… God receives your worship."

