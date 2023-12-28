Congratulations flooded the timelines following reports of Big Brother Naija star Chomzy's wedding ceremony

This marital celebration came just a few weeks after Chomzy's rumoured pregnancy with her ex-boyfriend, who is now her spouse, garnered attention online

Videos making the rounds from the big occasion saw the beauty influencer dancing with her husband on their big day

Big Brother Naija star Esther Chioma Ndubueze, best known as Chomzy, spurred reactions online with pictures of her traditional wedding.

Legit.ng had previously reported that the reality TV star made headlines with rumours of being pregnant with her now-husband's (and boyfriend's) child.

The beauty model took to her social media accounts to announce the events of her traditional marital bliss.

Chomzy, dressed in an exquisite all-white attire with a white gele to match, was spotted dancing her heart out generously alongside her spouse.

The proud husband took to his account to honour his wife's beauty:

"Thank you Lord for giving me the must beautiful angel in a woman form, babe I sincerely found love and peace of mind when I found you and I love you forever. I am proud to call you my wife I LOVE YOU."

See videos from Chomzy's wedding

Netizens congratulate Chomzy on her wedding

gorretkisa:

"The way she's covering the baby bump, anyway congratulations."

successfulbanty_:

"Congratulations am glad u took the right, step not like other housemates waiting for their mate."

fassycommunications:

"Girl moved so fast. This kind man wey no even waste time. Congratulations to her."

omoshalewansoro:

"Chom Chom congratulations , may this door of marriage open up to the other ladies."

