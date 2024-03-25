A touching video of a father who cried uncontrollably on his daughter's traditional wedding day has gone viral

While blessing his daughter and her husband who knelt before him, the emotional father burst into tears

Netizens took to the comments section of the video to send in their heartfelt congratulatory messages

A video on TikTok captured the emotional moment between a father and his daughter on her traditional wedding day.

In the touching clip shared by @iamklasikal, the father cried uncontrollably while blessing his daughter and her husband.

Dad cries at daughter's wedding Photo credit: @iamklasikal/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Father goes emotional on daughter's wedding day

While praying and blessing the marriage, he got overwhelmed with emotions and the master of ceremonies (MC) had to remind him that it was a wedding and not a burial.

At one point, the man’s daughter joined her father to shed tears while her husband smiled sweetly beside her.

Iamklasikal captioned the video:

“Daddy cries while blessing his daughter! So emotional! This is one of the most emotional moments in a wedding no matter how hard you try.”

Reactions as father cries at daughter's wedding

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens on TikTok who sent in their congratulatory messages and dropped emotional comments.

Oluchi reacted:

“The bride and the groom lookalike.”

@sandy4beauty said:

“The bride and groom just lookalike.”

@Asa-Nwanyi-Egede.Com said:

"My papa an mama Abeg I take God beg Una ooo pity me cos I don’t trust my Emotions at all."

Onyenwe@4615 said:

“Congratulations.”

Chef JJ said:

“Congratulations, God I am the next.”

MARVE reacted:

“Prophetically I'm the next to testify maritally congratulations sweetheart.”

24 purple cute clara reacted:

“Congratulations dear I claim mine.”

@oliviachimma reacted:

“Is not that easy to let go someone you've known all your life.”

Agunaecheibe said:

“I know why he is crying, if you know you know.”

@matamba_prayer turnnel PraYer said:

"Some of the people talking here have connections with there children most expecially girl child."

Watch the video below:

Father cries at daughter's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a touching video that showed a Nigerian dad breaking down in tears on his daughter’s wedding day melted the hearts of many online viewers.

The father sat beside his daughter who looked stunning in her bridal gown, while his wife, who was the mother of the bride beamed with joy on the other end.

Source: Legit.ng