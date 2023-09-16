BBNaija Chomzy has caused a buzz online after a video of the reality show star surfaced online where she was dancing to lovely music

She was in the company of some people who joined her at the party and were spraying her with mint naira notes

Chomzy was later seen in a car, and some men sprayed her with more money as she checked it out

Big Brother Naija's former housemate, Esther Chioma Ndubueze, also known as Chomzy, has been gifted a Mercedes Benz by her lover.

In a video sighted by Legit. ng, a party was held where her gift was presented to her. The white wonder on wheel was decorated with red ribbons.

When she entered the car, friends and guests at the party gathered around the vehicle to cheer her on and wish her well.

Boyfriend made money rain on Chomzy

Chomzy must be a fortunate lady to have received a gift and bundles of cash from her boyfriend at the party. Mint N500 notes packed in bundles were dropped on her lap while sitting down during the party.

Former housemate Frodd and other guests who attended the party joined Chomzy's boyfriend in spraying her money. She was showered with more cash when the ex-BBN entered her new automobile.

Watch the video here:

Chomzy sparks reaction as money rains on her.

Fans are happy that her boyfriend is treating her well. Some even said they would go for the reality show.

Legit.ng captured fans' reaction to the video

@phriscy:

"Be like I will enter this Big brother’s house."

@st.elvis_:

"For once, BBN alumni talk true no be every time my fans gifted me."

@etete_of_calabar:

"Make e sha no be fake life be this cos everything now na audio smh."

@sandypreneur:

"Ballers! Awwn..see Frodd."

@the_real_kate5:

"Where ona Dey see people wey Dey spray ona this kind plenty money. Congratulations to her."

@cruisebaby_:

"We dey look for ballers, but na inside the house we dey...omo..village people, you do this one."

@ijeoma_uju:

"Where una dey see this kind of boyfriend? Make una tell person na...I swear I no go cast am my gee."

@thebeautyinstigator:

"It’s called “showbiz” for a reason"

@jhoystin:

"If I go for BBN, will you people support me? Cos I wan go o."

@dalugram01:

"How does Eloswag want to manage her? “If they were dating."

Chomzy and other housemates get a gift from the reality show

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some housemates, including Chomzy, were showered with cash prizes and other gift items from the organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality show in

Chomzy got a cash prize of N12.5 million and a 500k all-expense paid trip to Cape Town after participating in the Level Up season of the reality show in 2022.

Other housemates, including Adekunle, Bryann, Hermes, Phyna, and Sheggz, won cash prizes and other gift items after participating in the reality show.

