Amid the ongoing preparations for their wedding, a video of Davido and his wife-to-be Chioma going clubbing together has drawn massive reactions on social media

The video stirred emotions after Chioma was seen doing a raunchy dance move on her lover while having a good time together in the club

In the viral, Davido asked young singer Qing Madi to do a special number for his wife-to-be while he watched her dance

The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing over the last few days after the reports about David Adeleke and his partner, Chioma, getting married went viral.

A recent video of the singer, better known by his stage name, Davido, and his wife-to-be, Chef Chi, at the club together has got people talking online.

In the viral clip, Chef Chi showed a different side of her personality by giving her hubby a sultry lap dance while hanging out at the club.

Davido makes a special song request

The former DMW boss made a special request in the trending clip, which saw his partner show off just how raunchy she could get.

Davido asked fast-rising singer Qing Madi to sing for his wife, and Chioma responded.

The mother of two jumped on the dance floor and started twerking. At some point, she turned around and started grinding on her hubby.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Chioma where she told her friends that they should consider it a privilege that they get to be her bridesmaid.

Watch the viral clip here:

Netizens react to video of Chioma twerking

See some of the comments that trailed the viral video of Davido's Chioma twerking on him:

@tekeswiz:

"Haters when fit survive this pressure go later turn fans those that will cry blood please don’t cry to the wrong house ooo E go too bloody maintain composure when crying."

@symply_sandy7:

"In this life ehhh just pray to meet someone that loves u genuinely…Davido loves Chioma so much."

@prettitin:

"I love this the fact that chioma knows the lyrics shows she enjoyed the song I love you chi nwannem."

@nneamaka2016:

"If your hubby never do special request for you, don’t talk to me."

@drakeydavid:

"I Dey here Dey shine teeth like mumu Omo make I go wash plate."

@licki_licious:

"The only cheating man that we love so dearly God bless CHIVIDO forever."

@mamasitah_:

"Bruh if I was the other baby mama I'll be pained too mehn Cos as a stranger why am I jealous?"

@deejaybeckks:

"The happiness in her face is priceless, if you don’t like them together be ready to get choked o."

@symply.alero:

"Davido is actually in love…look at the way he looks at her."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng recalls reporting an old clip that recently trended where Chef Chi shared how she met her hubby.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

