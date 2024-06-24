BBNaija's Uriel Oputa has joined the league of celebrities falling for Davido's wife to be, Chioma Avil

In a post on social media, she noted that Chioma was a good person, she has zero clout and her wedding day should be declared a public holiday

Uriel also drooled over Chioma's stature after giving birth to three children as she taunts her haters

Reality show star, Uriel Oputa, has shaded people, who are not happy that Chioma is ending up as Davido's wife.

The former Big Brother Naija's housemate, who reunited with Whitemoney said that the people laughing at chef Chi will be the ones watching in adoration as she gets married to Davido on June 25.

She noted that the day should be declared as a public holiday, as she admired Chioma's good stature despite birthing three children.

Wizkid FC reacts

Reacting to the post made by the BBN star, some netizens taunted the reality star. They noted that she will not be invited to the event.

While some others said negative things about the much talked about wedding.

BBNaija's Uriel praises Chioma

In the post, Oputa showered praises on Chioma by calling her a matured person with zero percent clout.

She also noted that Chioma was a peaceful person, she shared how happy she was for the mother of two.

Her reactions came amid an old post made by Verydarkman where he also spoke about Chioma in a good light.

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens about the post made by Uriel. Here are some of them comments below:

@mrhorlic:

"But make we talk through, some women no fit stand Davido lifestyle."

@funayab_:

"Davido marriage wey go still crash, olosho marry pornstar."

@sammystar076:

"All of a sudden every Nigerian women her. Praising chioma so bad? then who are the women who hates cheating in marriage ? Guys when you make the money just put it in mind that this people don't hate cheating they just don't like it with the poor man."

@uchemaduagwu:

"Nobody Dey laugh am, but Nigerians are not happy after Sophia story."

@kwamezack_:

"Won’t Davido still cheat ?"

@diaryof_a_ukkgirl:

"Women don't have standards, just don't be broke or poor. Case closed."

@iamdbull:

"If our women can endure and emulate chioma life will be better."

@rhynedeezle:

"Tuesday is a public holiday already. Only, it will not be announced. If you skip work tomorrow, your boss will understand."

@vinciquest.mmxviii:

"I'm surprised people are happy for her only because David has money. That's not a very marriable person."

Isreal DMW celebrates Chioma ahead of wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW was excited that his boss, Davido, will soon get married to his lover and baby mama of many years.

He penned an emotional note to celebrate the mother of two as she prepared for her wedding, taking place in June.

He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness as he emphasized that she came from a good home

