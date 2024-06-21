Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke and his woman have continued trend on social media following their wedding celebration

A throwback video showed when the Afroebats star teased his woman with a fake marriage proposal

Fans and netizens couldn't help but make fun of the playful moment as they dished out their various observations

An old video of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, teasing his wife Chioma Rowland with a marriage proposal has made its way online.

Legit.ng reported that the two love birds are set to traditional tight knot on 25 June, after months of their court wedding.

Davido teased Chioma with fake proposal. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, who recently landed in Lagos for the final preparations of his big day, has continued to stun fans and netizens with the bond between him and his woman.

Davido teases Chioma

In the trending old clip, the singer was kneeling on one knee as he presented an empty palm to his wife.

They both laughed over the playful moment after Chioma rejected his empty offer.

Chvido 2024 spurs reactions online

odogwu_world:

"Person kneel down beg for toto nor wan kneel down engage he babe."

rookyempir:

"Shey Wizkid they learn like this? Very short man,my hand long pass hin leg:joy: song he no sabi."

thecutelizzy001:

"Clear road for 001 and 002 dere mind no go touch ground."

henrywestlifestyle:

"I love them dieee. my Idolo and my idolest."

watch_acct:

"He's so sweet."

domoboby:

"Chaiii justice ⚖️⚖️ for singles See as I dey follow them dey happy, Oh God Almighty Please Protect Dav and Chi forever Amen and Amen."

_4twenty_____:

"Nah since then chioma don deh whine davido but he no panic."

Davido confirms he's getting married to Chioma

Davido Adeleke warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.

In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event.

Source: Legit.ng