Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, has left social media users amused after he recounted the first time he met Chioma

In an interview with YouTuber, Tayo Aina, he revealed he first set eyes on the young chef in university

Several internet users who saw the video have been left amused, sharing their thoughts about the singer

Davido and Chioma's love story has been one of the most admired relationships in Nigeria despite its rocky nature.

In an interview with popular YouTuber, Tayo Aina, Davido talked about going into university, his love for music and also took fans down the memory lane of meeting his wife.

He also revealed that it was while he was in school that he first set eyes on Chioma Rowland.

The singer narrated how he sighted her when he was driving and sent a friend to call her.

However, she was reluctant to meet with him until she visited Lagos and they eventually linked up.

Social media users react as Davido recounts meeting Chioma for the first time

@Tina_xoo:

"Love how he brightens up when he talks about her it's so cute."

@best_babe1:

"Wahala for who no get wife o."

@Chinasa_Beata:

"When a man loves a woman. See how excited Davido is."

@Caramel_Lima:

"The funniest part was where he was imitating how Chioma was walking."

@kendoll______:

"I honestly like Davido’s energy >>>"

@CeeC4you:

"Lmfaoooooo I love Davido so much, his energy is unmatched."

@Tesss_yyy:

"I smiled all through watching this."

