Reality show star, Bella Okagbue has said that 99% of Nigerians are not interested in knowing what a person is doing for a living

She added that they are just after how to milk such people try by hyping them and doing everything possible

She advised her fans to work hard because of their children so they can give them the best in life

Big Brother Naija's former housemate, Bella Okagbue, has shared her observation about Nigerians. According to her, a lot of people in Nigeria are not interested in knowing the source of people's wealth.

She added that they just want to take from what others are earning as she also mentioned that it feels like illegal work was being legalized in Nigeria.

The reality star who got millions of cash for her birthday advised that parents should work hard so they can give their children the best. She added that it was important so their kids would not marry out of hunger.

Bella says parents should raise their kids well. Photo credit @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Bella says her desire for her kids

In her long message, she said she does not want to bring up her children in the kind of environment where illegal jobs were celebrated.

She also noted that she does not want to raise her kids where people cannot account for their source of income.

Bella advises fans

The reality star who cursed a troll also gave her lovers her two cents. According to her, parents should teach their kids contentment.

Bella Okagbue opined that parents should tutor their children well so they wouldn't associate with certain people.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@blackgirl.charm:

"I agree with her on this one!"

@shakar_elL:

"She is making sense unlike other BBN graduates in recent times … I am Suprised oh."

@derrickvee_kidsplace:

"I agreed with you Bella."

@immaculate_adeola_chioma:

"Honestly she’s stating facts."

@officialmedra:

"Most of the people committing unspeakable crimes for money do not do so because they are hungry. Na lack of contentment. So, she is right.'

@saphieee_ode:

"Where’s the lie. You either make it or be called a failure. Nobody cares."

@gboyegar:

"Breath of fresh air. Well said. Teach your kids contentment."

@ka_joc:

"She’s made sense only to now say hustle ooo, hustle actually means to obtain money through illegal or unjust means."

@ewanoghosa:

"God bless you my Bella baby… ask some people their source of income and watch them stutter."

@omowumi_deva:

"She’s correct oo… they just want you to make money, they don’t care how."

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clap back her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella cursed her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng