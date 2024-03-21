A bride got the attention of social media users after a video of her cooking on her wedding day trended online

She also did her makeup which gave her a glamorous look that she rocked on her silver and blue attire

While a few people praised her energy level, many wondered if she was not tired of stressing herself all the time

A Nigerian bride showed how resourceful she was as she cooked her wedding party rice on her special day.

In a video shared online, she was seen with a long wooden spoon which she used to turn the rice in the big pot. Afterward, she focused on her makeup which she did beautifully well.

When she was done with her face beat, she adorned her wedding attire which was a lovely blue and silver outfit which she combined with a gold 'gele'.

She also held a stylish gold hand fan as she displayed the angles of her 'gele'. Several people had something to say about her action. While some people praised her level of hard work, others simply criticised her for overdoing things.

Check out the bride cooking, doing her makeup, and adorning her outfit in the video

Reactions to the bride doing her makeup

Some netizens have reacted to the bride's decision to do her makeup and cook on her wedding day. See some of the reactions below:

@missmuhindo:

"There is no prize for suffering. But power to her."

@jummy_montana:

"No award for suffering."

@larry_x.o:

"Before you Insult her, do you know if she could afford those expenses?"

@kathie.gyal_:

"She no sew her dress join?"

@larry_x.o:

"I support her. If she can do it herself, why pay someone else to do it? At least money for catering and make-up will be used for something else."

@ogechillz:

"Better don’t start what you can’t finish. They don’t give awards for the most suffering head wife."

@abikeola_ware:

"No worry body go tell u after the event."

@telehshow:

"They don’t collect awards for these things though, people need to realize that and allow themselves rest on their day."

@favoritechubbygal:

"Why she no video herself.. come dey waste money for a videographer."

@ego__oyibo__:

"Sista suffer suffer no dey tire you?"

@kingpexxie:

"So she couldn’t have done her dress alongside and picked her own money herself? I’m not fully impressed jhor."

She does her makeup on her wedding Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian couple amazed netizens on their wedding day following the decision of the groom to make his bride's hair.

The bride also showed that she had gifted hands as she did her makeup by herself, which looked good.

Several people commended the couple's efforts in handling some parts of their wedding and saving some costs for the day.

