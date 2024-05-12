A Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate has cried out for help after he found out he scored 203 after his third attempt

The concerned candidate is asking if he is eligible to study economics at the university with a 203 UTME score

A university lecturer, Wole Balogun, spoke about his chances of securing admission into the university to study his desired course

Anonymous wrote:

“I’m a 20-year-old boy who sat for the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). I’m very worried and concerned because of my not-too-fantastic result.

“I’ve been restless and very disturbed after I checked my result and I discovered I scored 203. This is my third attempt and I’m no longer confident and sure I can study my desired course, economics at the university with that score.

The breakdown of my UTME result is as follows: English - 49, Economics - 50, Government – 54 and Mathematics - 50. Aggregate – 203.

“Please, I need help on what to do to be sure of my eligibility to study Economics because I don’t want to miss admission into the university again this year.”

Better chance of studying economics

Wole Balogun, lecturer and special adviser on media matters to the vice-chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Prof Adebayo Sunday Fasina. He has been lecturing since 2018

Balogun said the student has a better chance of studying economics this year because the performance of candidates in the UTME was lower compared to last year.

The lecturer at the Theatre and Media Arts Department said the candidate should also wait for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to release the cut-off for the 2024/2025 admission.

“There's a possibility of that. First, that depends on what JAMB generally fixes as the cut-off for entering into universities. I know that last year for instance, economics as a course, which is under the faculty of social science, in my university for example was either 200 or 185 or thereabout. And that was during the last session. And I think the percentage of those that passed last year JAMB was higher than this year.

“About 76% scored below 200. So it's most likely that someone who scored over 200 will have a better chance of studying economics or any other course of desire this time around.

UTME subject combination

He explained that the eligible status also has to do with the candidate's UTME subject combination and O-level subjects.

“So basically, for this particular student, the requirements are, number one, every university should score above 200 To be sure that you are gaining admission for such a course. And then the subject combination at the JAMB level should be English Language, Economics/Governments and Mathematics and other social science related course. The O-level subjects which the student must pass very well include English, Mathematics, Economics, Governments and perhaps Biology or any other subjects.

“So that students stand a chance of getting admitted in comparison with what generally obtains in JAMB this year. Is a good one, He/she can get admission to any of these universities."

Some UTME candidates with high scores may not secure admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said some candidates who scored high marks in the just concluded 2024 UTME may not secure admission to tertiary institutions.

The spokesman of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the UTME is not a pass-fail examination but a selection exercise.

Benjamin said UTME candidates who scored less than 200 cannot be said to have failed the examination. He said their score might just be enough for the course they applied to study at the university.

