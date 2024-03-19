Nigerian relationship expert Blessing CEO is in the news once again as she weighed in on polygamy

According to the controversial love expert, most African women who don’t accept polygamy are selfish

Blessing’s reservations on the complicated martial institution spurring varying interesting takes from internet users

Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has shared her videos on polgamy.

The controversial love expert stated that she sees polygamy as a dignified and respectable institution.

Blessing CEO tackles Nigerian women on polygamy. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing made reference to African culture and claimed that most women who oppose polygamy are selfish.

This was made known during her most recent episode of Moments With Blessing CEO, which was shown on Pop Central TV.

The internet sensation further stated that she is a big fan of the popular Nollywood star Yul Edochie because he married Judy Austin as his second wife after she had a child for him.

“Polygamy is dignifying for me; it’s honourable for me. Many women are just selfish. I support polygamy 100 percent. I will not leave my husband because he has a child outside. A woman that doesn't accept polygamy is selfish.

“I am a fan of Yul Edochie. I don’t see anything wrong in what he did by marrying two wives. He is an odogwu," she said in parts

See her video below:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mimilaxyworld:

"Mama this table you are shaking ehhh, it’s the facial expression for me ❤❤ we most must hear word."

nkeirufloxy:

"I remembered vividly when u were against polygamy, stop trending with negative content."

treeshiaempire:

"There is something called honourably ... Oba elegushi loves his first wife so much but when he felt he needed a second wife ,he spoke to his first wife and they both agreed .... Yul is a Catholic and he knows fully well the catholic church doesn't accept such... If he wanted Judy to be his wife he would have spoken to may first....well na your people,so I no suprise but remember things has to be done respectfully."

sharon.e.ikpawho:

"And why would you get pregnant for a married man,knowing fully well that he is married."

call_me__adetutu:

"Of course it would be more honorable when you tell your girlfriend that you want a open relationship from the onset, if she’s cool or not, it should be her choice to decide if she still wanna marry you or not! Don’t force it down her throat midway! Let people communicate what they want and will tolerate before getting married."

VDM Releases Song on Blessing CEO, Iyabo Ojo, Others

Nigerian social media user Martin Vincent Otse, best known by the moniker Verydarkman, has buzzed the internet with a clip of his latest music project.

The social media sensation, who has yet to reveal his music inclination, recently teased his fans and followers with a snippet of a song he featured in.

The single titled "Don't Play" had VDM calling out the names of popular showbiz personalities he has had clashes with in the past, such as Iyabo Ojo and Blessing CEO.

Source: Legit.ng