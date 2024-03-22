Nigerian fast-rising actress Chisom Steve buzzed the internet with details of her relationship with her military lover that led to her marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood star celebrated her holy matrimony on March 2 in a grand style

Chisom advised her gender on ways to approach a man they are interested in instead of waiting

Nigerian fast-rising actress Chisom Steve has revealed how she met and married the love of her life, Daniel Ogbonnaya.

The film star stated that she never dated anyone before meeting her heartthrob.

Actress Chisom reveals how she met her husband. Credit: @chisom_steve

Source: Instagram

In a YouTube video, Chisom talked about her marriage to a naval officer and how she fell in love with her partner.

She revealed that she met him on Instagram and felt he was meant to be her husband when she saw his photo under the explore tab.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress noted that when she informed her friends and sisters that she had found the man she would spend the rest of her life with, they did not believe her.

“I don’t know what it means to say my ex. I did not do relationships. I met this man. He was my first boyfriend and he ended up my one and only husband. Even after this world," she wrote in part.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Chisom Steve’s video

Chisom's video had netizens dropping different comments. Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

omalicha_backup:

"Until them snatch am you no go rest."

@ClaraPhiri-bb9gp:

"2 days ago. I met my hubby on WhatsApp chart group tooowe are 2 yrs married, I like ur story congratulations ur home is blessed."

@okennakaonyekachi660:

"You see this thing called “ Say a thing and it will come to pass” Na you get am … You’ve been using the word “My husband” from the very beginning and he became ur husband at the end .. Congratulations, I’m happy for u."

@ojeahcollette-nh8gz:

"Awwnn congratulations sist…. I wish you both the best … Ps; I met my husband on FB and I was the first to say hello to him too."

@ifunanyajoy858:

"Most times it doesn't work that way, most people don't end up with the people they say the like or love. I am Soo happy for you."

@ifeomajackson7116:

"Such a beautiful story, I am happy it worked for u, some of us has tried like this and ended up not working...congratulations nne and I can't wait to meet my own husband oh love sweet."

@HerMajesty68:

"I hope you will continue your acting career because I love your vibes on screen. You married from my state, the best state @No 1 state ABIA, God's own state. Nne, thank you for accepting my brother, and your home is blessed already. AMEN."

Moses Bliss’ wife shows off dance steps at wedding

Meanwhile, more videos from Nigerian singer Moses Bliss’ wedding saw when his newlywed wife, Marie Wiseborn, dished out some impressive dance steps.

The sensational clip saw the elegant woman of God ecstatic about her big day as she passed her joy through her body movements.

However, what caught the attention of many was that the first 12 seconds of the clip showed off the signature dance steps Marie Wiseborn used in one of her videos, which attracted the musician to her Instagram DM.

Source: Legit.ng