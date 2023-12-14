Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Phyna recently expressed her admiration on social media for her close friend Bella Okagbue

This public acknowledgment came after Bella firmly shut down the malicious actions of an online troll

Legit.ng reported Bella confronted a troll named Jessica, who attempted to mock her based on her vocal texture

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, recently went on social media to publicly praise her best friend and co-star, Bella Okagbue, for hushing an internet troll who has been on her for a long time.

Legit.ng reported that Bella cursed an internet user identified as Jessica who went online to taunt her voice texture in a video the reality TV star did with her boyfriend Sheggz.

BBNaija Phyna supports Bella for attacking troll Credit: @unsualphyna, @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Out of annoyance, Bella Okagbue stated that Jessica would become very wealthy, but one of her children would be born speechless, and no matter how many doctors and hospitals tried to help, no one would be able to find the solution.

Bella also took to Twitter to express her frustration with the constant criticism she receives about her looks, voice, and accent.

“I’m constantly body shamed, voice shamed, accent shamed, and shamed for everything I do. Enough is enough. I’m Nigerian, and I sound Nigerian!!! Let me be!” she wrote.

In a show of solidarity against cyberbullying for her friend, Phyna tagged Bella and wrote:

“I give you the food wey you give me back, you dey call am poison @bella_okagbue a 10❤ 10+10 divided by 10 minus Nothing.”

See her post below

BBNaija Bella and other social media users react to Phyna’s post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@bella_okagbue:

"Love you ."

@Testimo08239356:

"Even though the math isn't mathing."

@tife_ivy:

"Friendship goals."

@major_oz:

"The Bella you dey defend I fit swear she will never defend you the same way you do so many times you where drag she no tweet to defend you. You with good heart will always be in front to defend them and they will never do the same. We know you are loyal to friendship."

@ifebuchebest:

"Our defender of the universe, the mother theresa of level up is online."

@murewaoflagos:

"If phyna doesn’t put mouth then she probably is not phyna."

