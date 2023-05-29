Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Bella Okagbue, was surprised with a cash gift of N13 million

In a video which has since gone viral, the Level Up ex-housemate is seen posing with the huge cheque

Several netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the news

Bella Okagbue is undoubtedly loved by her fans known as 'Rebellz' and a huge cash gift for her birthday is clear proof.

Photos of Bella with her cheque Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija 2023 reality TV star turned a year older and her fans made sure to make it a memorable birthday celebration.

In her live Instagram video which captured the celebration at the beach, the Level Up star was gifted a whopping N13 million by her fans worldwide.

In the video, Bella is seen dancing and showing off the huge cheque.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react as Bella receives N13 million from fans

While it is common practice for fans to surprise their favourite realtiy TV star with cash gifts, Bella's gift is, so far, the largest sum any BBNaija star has received.

Check out some comments below:

capry_sunn:

"wow, Money kids."

itisbobby:

"Fans wey never chop , do and throw that cardboard sheet away Biko."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"EFCC suppose find who these fans are….Inside this Buhari, sorry Tinubu economy … Charity kids."

precious.emma5:

"Na to enter big brother next year."

edith_tush:

"Good life…Bella is living it."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Fans no get family problems??"

wendy_adamma:

"Ahhhhhh!!!!!! In this h@rd economy? Abi nah just write them write am for cardboard?"

endylight1:

"Hope you guys are taking care of your families too? Charity begins at home o."

Birthday Barbie: Bella stuns with gorgeous crochet ensemble and iconic afro

Bella Okagbue was serving beauty, classy, sauce and everything glam as she recently celebrated her birthday.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star turned a year older on Monday, May 29, and took to her Instagram page to celebrate her special day.

On the eve of her birthday, the Level Up star posted new photos in which she rocked a see-though sequin mini dress.

For her birthday, she looked every bit like an African Barbie in the photos shared on her Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng