A lady who trended for wearing a tight Edo traditional outfit has explained the reason behind it

In a video, she noted that she was not a bride and she only helped her friend to model an outfit that wasn't her size

She also added that she had complained about the way the outfit was but wasn't given other options

A Nigerian lady, identified as Gift, has complained about how she has been getting negative comments because of the tight Edo cultural outfit she wore recently.

In a viral video, the lady was seen wearing the attire which made breathing difficult for her. According to her, her friend asked her to model for her growing brand.

When she wore the okuku (Benin cultural hairstyle) and the attire, they were heavy and tight on her, respectively. Even when she complained, she was asked to manage it. However, the video went viral, and people insinuated that she was a bride getting married.

Gift said that she wasn't married and that netizens should reduce the negative comments because they were getting to her.

See the video of Gift explaining why she wore the tight Edo outfit below:

Reactions to lady in Edo outfit's explanation

Several social media users have reacted to the video of Gift narrating her reason for wearing the tight Edo outfit that made her uncomfortable. See some of the comments below:

@alayo0702:

"She’s very pretty with no make up."

@mzzsholz:

"You owe no one an explanation my darling."

@eyes_on_classic_design84:

"See fine girl. Them use makeup plaster her beautiful face."

@_lady__adina:

"I am not blide….. I am the suffocated model."

@bakingmaterialsandtools_abuja:

"She looks a lot beautiful without the make up."

@dave_guitarra:

"You go explain tire."

@prettysaints:

"Sorry dear. I will defend you in comment section."

@ayomide103180:

"I thought you were the blide."

@chinny_005:

"I’m not the Blide, I’m the one that did free modeling."

@faces_by_clazzie:

"I hope people will not push others into depression with their senseless comments. She came out to explain the situation and some people are still dropping silly comments. It's not right. Shame on you people!"

@being_yugoberry:

"Pls let’s be nice with our comments. Not everyone can stand online trolls. Love and light."

