Samklef has sent a warning to Davido amid a viral report of VeryDarkMan's arrest by the police

The music producer urged Davido not to interfere in the case or risk the consequences

Samklef's message to Davido has stirred reactions from netizens as many continue to share diverse opinions on VeryDarkMan's arrest

Popular music producer Samuel Oguachuba 'Samklef' is the latest celebrity to react to Martin Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) arrest.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the police arrested Verydarkman on charges of cyberbullying.

Samklef tells Davido to steer clear of VDM"s arrest. Credit: @samklef @verydarkblackman @davido

VDM's arrest also comes amid his ongoing online drama with actress Nkechi Blessing and crossdresser Bobrisky.

Samklef warns Davido over VeryDarkman

In reaction to the social media activist's alleged arrest, Samklef sent a warning message to Davido, who had once linked up with VDM.

Samklef, who said he had forgiven Davido, vowed to drag the DMW label boss 'like generator' should he interfere in the case by trying to secure VDM's release from police detention.

The music producer wrote:

"Dear Davido, I want you to know that I’ve forgiven you. However, I’m sending this message as a warning for you to stay clear of any involvement in the VDM matter, as you risk tarnishing your reputation again, like you did last time. Remember how you used the police to silence Blessings CEO and Abu? And now, you had to pay Pinnick 30 million back. You’re a great guy, but you messed up! This time, let the police handle it without interference. If I find out you’re involved, I’ll drag you on this social media like Nigerian generator. Best regards,"

People react to Samklef's warning to Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Samklef's warning to Davido as many urged the singer to take heed. Read the reactions below:

teeto__olayeni:

"Davido should better take this friendly advice very serious."

dj.ijofficial:

"Free VDM Let’s start the protest."

sir_tigga:

"But David never spoke the issue nah.. na this samklef dem need to arrest next."

ladyque_1:

"Samklef is too dull for someone that produce Don’t dull."

ree_jay10:

"You’ll drag him?? As if e dey comot anything for his body. This guy is such a cute baby girl."

suregod56:

"Samklef wan use Davido blow by all means."

_peaceful_baddie:

"Vdm is a good guy honestly but he should just learn when to talk and when to keep silent."

fabjanex1:

"Normally I suppose drag samklef for this post… but on this particular topic, I support him! If I hear pim… that my fav David is involved in his case!!!!! I will drag him to filt We will meet on twitter."

Davido resolves court case with Pinnick

In another report, Davido and Amaju Pinnick finally resolved their N2.3bn scandal.

A report revealed that Davido and Amaju Pinnick reached an agreement out of court.

As part of the agreement reached, Davido was said to have agreed to perform free at the "2024 Warri Again concert."

Source: Legit.ng