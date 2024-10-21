American-based media personality Radiogad bron Destiny Ezeyim has shared the reason Bobrisky was trying to run away before he got arrested

Recall that earlier in the day, VDM ignited emotions online after he fueled rumours of Bobrisky's arrest

In a new video released online by Radiogad he informed the public of the real reason the crossdresser, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, wanted to japa

In light of Bobrisky's arrest, US-based social media personality Destiny Ezeyim, better known as Radiogad, has shed light on the rationale for Bobrisky's unexpected move that landed him in trouble.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, was arrested at Seme Broader and is now being held by immigration.

According to reports, the socialist was nabbed while attempting to leave the country amid his ongoing case with the EFCC, which involved an alleged N15 bribe.

Weighing in on the situation, Radiogad stated his opinions and told Nigerians that Bobrisky was trying to run away because of his spoken English.

In his statement, he notes that the crossdresser does not speak well and, therefore, might not be able to face the crowd at the House of Representatives during his appearance

Watch clip here:

See how fans reacted to Radiogad's claim

Read some comments below:

@queenritalove:

"I can't keep repeating myself 😂😂

@jefflove_:

"I know for sure he’s running because of the English 😂😂how he go take explain."

@emyjoe_art:

"I trust you must talk 😂😂."

@stellamarrisofficial:

"Why he dey run if he hand clean."

@callme_mramadi:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Radiogad abeg I no fit laugh this morning 😂😂."

@jessymark117:

"Daddy of Lagos is learning now."

@blinoace:

"😂😂😂😂Him wan jump fence."

Radiogad gives reasons for exposing Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality Radiogad continued to explain his reason for exposing crossdresser Bobrisky on social media.

Recall that the Nigerian internet space was in shambles after Radiogad shared audio and video proof that Bobrisky was never in prison.

In a chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, Radiogad explained how he felt neglected by the crossdresser despite helping him.

