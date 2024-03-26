Cubana Chiefpriest has sent a word of encouragement to TikToker, Verydarkman over his arrest by Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo

He said that as an activist he has to pass through such process and he told him to enjoy the process as the end will justify the means

The businessman also noted that it was what the activist had always wanted as he was always ready to prove his point

Nightlife businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefprist has written a note to popular TikTok, Verydarkman over his arrest and detention.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman's lawyer had revealed the identity of the people behind the arrest of the activist. He also shared the bail conditions they were given.

Taking to social media, the businessman said that it was what the activist had always wanted. He also mentioned that the police were his friend as he encouraged him to stand strong.

Cubana Chiefpriest added that he wished him a happy stay with officers of the law.

Cubana Chiefpriest says VDM rejects money

In his message to the activist, Cubana Chiefpriest noted that Verydarkman was the only man he knows who would reject money for personal gain.

The man who bought a Rolls Royce last year further explained that there was no pain without gain. He wrote that he was certain that darkness could not overcome his light.

Cubana Chiefpriest dfduther stated that great people like him have also passed through the same process.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@omololad____:

"The day he will insult chief priest God pls let me have data to enjoy the show."

@mensmerize.ng:

"May our mouth not put us into trouble."

@monicvalue:

"Activities ni."

@trillion_fabric:

"Sounds like mockery to me."

@olive_ndulue:

"So VDM is the light , world darkness is trying to dim??? It’s alright."

@temmyoftbl:

"You all don’t know the meaning of Activist ? How can VDM & Activist be in the same sentence."

@official.bammy:

"Activists no dey jam talk say na we great people.

@abelpter:

"This one go just open mouth l dey use words any. I doubt he even know the meaning of the word activist. How is Dark man an activist? What exactly is he activism? Because he called out skin care brand ones. Anyways I'm not surprise as a country we voted Tinubu and Buhari as president, so I won't be surprise if you guys name VDM the Next Nelson Mandela of Naija."

@tolugeorge1:

"Talk your mouth away."

@kuswansalome:

"The line " All of us great people, Nelson Mandela mentee."

Tonto Dikeh arrests Verydarkman

Legit.ng had reported that Dikeh was labeled as the person who wrote a petition against Verydarkman before he was arrested.

It was reported that she arrested him for cyberbullying and an allegation that the actress co-runs the Gistlover blog.

He was arrested in Abuja and was detained.

