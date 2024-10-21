Fashion designer Veekee James has continued to be in the news since her close friend and colleague Prudent Gabriel got married

At the wedding, Veekee was seen spraying the couple with some dollar bills while her husband sprayed with naira notes

This got mixed reactions online as fans assumed she was the head of her home, however, Veekee James has given social media users a reply

As fashion designer Prudent Gabriel tied the nuptial knot with her lover and gospel singer Peterson Okopi, Veekee James showed them love by spraying them in dollars while her husband Femi Atere sprayed them in naira, which got different reactions.

Veekee James responds to netizens tackling her for spraying dollars at Prudent Gabriel's wedding. Image credit: @veekee_james, @prudent_gabriel

The 29-year-old lady responded to the comments with a gorgeous picture of herself and her husband on her Instagram page.

According to the celebrity stylist, she is the topic and the top pick. Several celebs and fans of the designer hailed her and noted that she was the perfect person for netizens who do not mind their business.

Recall that as Prudent got married over the weekend, Veekee James was her maid of honour and ensured that she gave her all the support she needed. Nevertheless, some people were not comfortable that she was allegedly making content with her friend's wedding.

Veekee James captioned her photos:

"Mr and Mrs various currencies (DolRa). The topic and the top pick."

See Veekee James' post below:

Reactions to Veekee James' post

Check out some of the reactions to Veekee James' post below:

@stannze:

"As in ehn, the topic. How can I like this post twice because of the caption?"

@nenekanu:

"Veekee is the definition of ‘you stay pressed, while I stay blessed’. I love it."

@aviationwithmomagic:

"Veekee James is the weapon fashioned against Nigeria social media that has prospered. Keep pressing their necks."

@chef_fregz:

"You’re always so nicely petty with your retorts. Classy! I need to learn from you!"

@mide_wey:

"Na you fit Nigerians."

