Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing recently stirred emotions on social media with a series of posts she released called out Verydarkman

According to Nkechi Blessing's post, she was provoked by Verydarkman's constant denigrating comments about her lover Xxssive

The actress, in response to VDM's comment about Xxssive, noted that she has incriminating videos of Verydarkman and his gay partners

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing seems to have had enough of Verydarkman's recent cyberbullying of her lover, Xxssive.

The actress, in a series of posts, slammed Verydarkman for always referring to Xxssive as a lesbian.

Nkechi Blessing defends her lover, Xxssive, and threatens to release tapes of VDM sleeping with men. Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday/@verydarkblackman

She noted that the social commentator finds it easy to call other men gay because of his own experience as a homosexual.

Nkechi Blessing, in reaction to VDM's comments about her boyfriend, shared a clip of Verydarkman stating that he once gave a man a hand job because of money.

Nkechi Blessing threatens to leak Verydarkman's videos

In the viral posts, Nkechi Blessing noted that she has incriminating videos of the social media commentator playing with his noodles.

She also went further to reveal that she has videos of men sleeping with Verydarkman, which she doesn't mind releasing if the social media commentator pushes her.

Nkechi Blessing also gave her reasons for waiting this long before deciding to put Verydarkman in his place.

The actress' post came days after her boyfriend had slammed Verydarkman over his comments about Queen Atang and Lord Lamba's issues.

See the viral posts below:

Reactions trail Nkechi Blessing's post

See how netizens reacted to Nkechi Blessing's post threatening VDM:

@kingharrivoice_official:

"She gat no nadaaaaa if to say she get, she for don post am lol."

@udnailz:

"Verydarkman has made more impact in the society than ur mansi shattap."

@acupofpeacefulmind_:

"Even if she post e mean nothing cause VDM don use his mouth confess say e dey do ham before so all this no mean make dem talk about new things e do wey we no know about."

@properties_by_susan:

"Plz post it. You all should stop pitying this dude kuz he won’t do same if he was in you alls shoes."

@ammyrossy24:

"Everyone get receipts except us ahhh."

@chrisebesco:

"Make all of una dey show workings,no be chooo cho chooo everytime."

@skinflair.beauty:

"Post it with your full chest. Stop blabbing."

@bae_trish22:

"This very dirty man talks too much... always on the wrong side, Tunde keep using him u go soon cast."

@_billionairee_boss:

"If e sure for u say u get any evidence.. .Post am madam."

@mr_damilola1:

"If una get anything na him go post am sef…. Person wey talk say him don hand job na him u wan do wetin sef…. Make your man and him face demselve else you sef go learn and you go learn d hard way."

