Popular internet sensation Egungun of Lagos recently brightened up moods online as usual, but this time in a unique way

The content creator, known for his viral outfit checks, took a moment to propose to his girlfriend

A trending clip saw the funny moment Egungun hastily put the engagement ring into his woman's finger without asking the question until he was called to order by a colleague

Popular content creator Kuye Adegoke, also known as Egungun of Lagos, took netizens by surprise as he proposed to his girlfriend.

The internet sensation, known for reviewing and weighing celebrities' personal items, popped the heartwarming question to his lover on Sunday, March 24.

Egungun of Lagos asks his girlfriend to marry him. Credit: @_egungun

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating on social media, Egungun of Lagos and his woman were seen in a romantic setting surrounded by friends and colleagues.

What heightened the moment was when Kuye, eager to get his woman, went down on one knee and forgot to ask, 'Will you marry me?' before putting the ring on her finger until a friend prodded him.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Egungun’s proposal

Internet users have since gushed about the content creator's engagement,

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queen_zinnyb:

"Did u all agree u are gonna be married This 2024 cos have been marriage back to back?"

the18thstylings_backup:

"We have another internet wedding to attend!! That’s massive baby."

callmi_larah:

"Damnnnn That’s massive 2024 came with lots of wedding bells …God I am here too."

claraobigeriaku:

"I don't know maybe it's just me oo. Content creation aside. There is something about this guy that speaks calmness and respect, I strongly believe he will make a very good partner. May God walk with them."

frantuba0175:

"Another girl wey no get yansh don enter husband house."

_rosythrone:

"Natural girls are leading honestly!! This is his own choice of massive."

monac_256:

"Wahala, she no do BBL, so this boy dey misleads girls dey praise them deh shout massive massive now we don see his own choice of massive."

