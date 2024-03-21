Phyna has issued advice to ladies to leave relationships with no sign of ending in marriage after three years

The reality star recalled her experience dating her former lover, who deceived her for 12 years

Phyna also boldly claimed that Edo men were notorious for dating women for years without marrying them

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna, sent a message to ladies to leave any relationship that was not leading to marriage after three years.

Phyna, who recently claimed she paved the way for hype women in Nigeria, in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, recounted how her former lover deceived her for 12 years with fake promises about marriage.

According to Phyna, most men who don’t intend to settle down with their partners hold them back by feigning romantic gestures.

The reality star said:

“If you date a guy, at most 3 years and he is still not considering marrying you, walk out of the relationship.

“This issues of men wasting women’s time in relationships without the intention of marrying them is predominant in Edo State. In Edo State you will see people that have been together for 10 years with no plan of marriage. I did 12 years. The men have no plan of marrying you but they will be feigning romantic gestures to deceive you.”

Watch the video of Phyna speaking about relationships below:

People react as Phyna speaks about Edo men

See some reactions below:

babygirl_essay:

"Yes ohh Benin boys 15 years."

okm_herbal:

"Phyna will disappear and appear with another table-shaking story!"

__wont.fold:

"From secondary school to university?"

mr_ayobash:

"According to google she’s 26 and she won bbn 2years ago at 24. Meaning she started dating Mr X at the age of 11/12. Hmmmm ok Phyna Phyna lie on us."

nattyblaq234:

"She talk 12 years the other girl say hmmmm."

i.am.r.o.m.a.n:

"Edo girls are the only girls that fit Edo boys."

