BBNaija Phyna has narrated her ordeal at the hands of a male fan who allegedly wanted to sleep with her

The reality TV star said she was at the VIP section of a club when the man approached her to take pictures

After taking the shots, he whispered to her that he would give her N5 million if she was ready to go to bed with him

Reality show star Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has shared her experience with one of her male fans on a podcast.

The model explained that she had gone clubbing when she met a man at the VIP section of the fun house.

BBNaija's Phyna narrates how fan offered her N5million sleep with him. Photo credit @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The man approached her to take pictures but later made advances at the reality star.

The BBNaija season 7 winner said the male fan allegedly asked her if she would take N5 million and sleep with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BBNaija's Phyna says she also asked for the man's account details

Narrating further, the award-winning influencer said she looked at the man and also looked at her manager.

Phyna said she later requested for his account details so that she could send the money to him.

See the video here:

Fans react to BBNaija Phyna's comment

Reactions have trailed the podcast where Phyna spoke about her experience. Here are some of the comments below:

@betty.becca_:

"Petition to end all the yeye podcasts."

@tungeeee_:

"Even the guest know say na cap. Facial expression says it all.'

@ola_weath':

"Deh play, Omo werey too deh lie."

@abbasmick:

"This talk no sound well, make she use English talk am."

@mide_tunez:

"Na lie."

@galarry_':

"Jesus oh , my body de shake me."

@obas_billz07:

"Lie lie."

@maasoroju:

"Bombastic side eyes."

@johnbenz0001:

"She no lie … na me be the guy."

@lekzymilli:

"Make una leave her na shey na una story."

BBNaija's Phyna pens sweet love note to fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna wrote an open letter to the organisers of the Big Brother reality show a few days after dragging them online.

She said that she was grateful for the platform the show gave her. She opined that it helped her start a new chapter.

The reality star also thanked her fan who had shown her unwavering support despite the challenges she had faced.

Source: Legit.ng