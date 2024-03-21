BBNaija's Phyna has stated that people should stop saying no one paved the way for them as she revealed she did for some ladies

While on her podcast, she noted that she was a hype lady before Big Brother and she was the only one doing it in Abuja

The reality show star added that by the time she won the reality show, many ladies had followed her footsteps in the hyping business

Reality show star, Josephina Otabor, aka, Phyna has said that she laid the foundation for many hype ladies in Nigeria.

She stated this on her podcast, Spill with Phyna when she played host to Minz. According to the Season 7 winner, she was a hype lady before going for the reality show.

She noted that she was the only one in Abuja then but after winning Big Brother Naija, many ladies followed in her footsteps.

Phyna talks about Ghanaian ladies

The award winning reality star mentioned that when she went to Ghana, a lot of ladies came to meet her and told her that they were into the hyping business.

The actress added that people should stop saying no one paved the way for others in any industry again.

Phyna says a fan offered her money

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had said that a fan wanted to sleep with her.

According to her, the man wanted to give her N5 million just to bed her. She mentioned that she was in the VIP section of a club when the man approached her.

He first said that he wanted to take pictures with her and after the shots, he made advances at her.

