The grand finale of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show went down on Sunday, October 2, 2022, as Phyna emerged as the winner of the season 7 edition.

Phyna joins the likes of Whitemoney, Laycon, Mercy Eke, among others who emerged as reality show winners in past editions. She is also the second female to emerge as the winner in the reality show after Mercy.

She will be going home with the sum of N100 million prize, with N50 million of it in prize money and the rest as gifts from the show sponsors.

While Phynna emerged winner of the reality TV show, Bryann was the first runner-up.

See how fans voted below:

Fans congratulate Phyna

Legit.ng captured congratulation messages from many of Phyna's fans and followers, who stormed social media to celebrate, see them below:

eddyyoung11:

"She gave us a show ! A deserving winner."

babbiebecah:

"All thanks to all those that voted for PHYNA. Did you see the gap? Who be Bryan ."

wealthylil:

"Congratulations Phyna,super happy for you."

seedorfbrite:

"Thanks for not disappointing the masses and people's choice @BBNaija @Ebuka Congratulations @unusualphyna but talented human in Phyna

Chizzy wins Innoson car challenge

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Chizzi got a big prize ahead of the grand finale for his hard work during the show, and he cannot contain his joy over his win.

The reality star became victorious as he emerged the winner of the Innoson car challenge, edging out his competitors.

Chizzy was presented with the key to his new lovely ride, and he expressed his excitement over it as he cruised in it with his fellow housemates.

Source: Legit.ng