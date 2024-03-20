Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chichi buzzed the internet lately around her pole dancing career

The Reality TV star, during one of her playful moments, announced to her fans and followers that she was retiring from that path

However, the viral clip caught the attention of many due to the manner she used passing in the message

Big Brother Naija star Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, best known as Chichi, has returned to the news as she hints at her retirement from pole dancing.

The Level Up star earlier revealed her profession during her 3 months on the reality TV show.

BBNaija Chichi retires from exotic dancing. Credit: @itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

During a playful moment with her hair stylist, Chichi announced on her Instagram story that she is a retired exotic dancer.

The beauty entrepreneur jokingly wanted to lap dance her female hairstylist, who was not interested, when she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"When I was an exotic dancer, do you know how much I charged?" "I am a retired exotic dancer."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Phyna and Chichi rekindled their long-existing feud online as they openly disclosed each other's dirty secrets.

The two reality TV stars had been at loggerheads since they left the season 7 'Level Up' show.

A few months back, the two women called out each other online, hurling insults and sharing their various messy pasts.

Chichi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to drag Phyna with her previous pregnancy termination claims.

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Chichi's announcement spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mynameis_oba:

"Chi exotic."

youfound_mattie:

"What about it? You people should learn to let people live a life that's theirs and not yours! Smh."

youfound_mattie:

"What about it? You people should learn to let people live a life that's theirs and not yours! Smh."

sommy_bright:

"Na dumbbell she use pierce nippple?"

zobovita:

"Chichi too wan settle down."

strikervoltage001:

"See make up be like make down."

Chichi makes daunting fashion statement

The former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate showed the lengths she could go to look glamorous in her photos for her 24th birthday on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

She wore an elegant gold dress which flowed to the ground. The outfit had a long slit by the side, revealing her thighs, and she complemented it with a head accessory that had spikes.

Chichi is quite famous for her outlandish fashion style. Recall the sizzling ensemble that the BBNaija star rocked to the reunion show, which created quite a stir on social media.

Source: Legit.ng