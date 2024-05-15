Nigerian singer Peruzzi’s recent interaction with Burna Boy has caused a stir on social media with netizens talking

A video made the rounds showing the moment Dbanj introduced Peruzzi to Burna Boy and made them shake hands

The clip triggered a series of reactions from netizens who know Peruzzi to be Davido’s guy with Burna and the DMW boss not being on great terms

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh aka Peruzzi’s recent exchange with Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has drawn the interest of many netizens.

Just recently, Peruzzi was spotted at Obi’s House, a Lagos club session, with Dbanj, Burna Boy, and others. A video then made the rounds showing the moment they interacted with each other.

Video of Peruzzi and Burna Boy's interaction trends. Photos: @peruzzi_vibes, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a viral clip, Dbanj was seen greeting Burna when he whispered into his ears and then beckoned to Peruzzi. Shortly after that, Davido's songwriter shook hands with the Grammy-winning musician.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Peruzzi shakes Burna Boy

The video of Peruzzi and Burna Boy shaking hands soon made the rounds online and triggered a series of interesting reactions. Many netizens had things to say about Peruzzi, who is known to be Davido’s guy, greeting Burna, despite him not being on great terms with OBO.

Read some of their comments below:

Bellamygocrazyy:

“Na Twitter werey get mouth pant washer.”

Mz_midecherry:

“He dare not make mouth for Burna side that one no get patience at all.”

h.jusagov:

“Pant washer.”

Tholumai:

“Peruzzi wey Co-Write song for Burna ???? You guys really downplay some of these talents and artists sha.”

Bella_smart22:

“So burna nor know Peruzzi the pant washer before? ”

Offishial_monii:

“Peruzzi when don write song for odugwu Peruzzi non small o.”

ask_of_benny18:

“Peruzzi wey don write abt two or even more songs for Burna boy. He definitely knows him.”

Clever_jhen:

“Level pass level…. Imagine Wizkid not knowing the actual pant washer .”

uniquefittingwears:

“How can Burna boy not know Peruzzi.”

Orams_:

“Burna go kon shout “Laundryman!” Mek everywhere scatter .”

Peruzzi sends N50k to Dammy Krane, taunts him

It will be recalled that Legit. ng previously reported a feud between singer Dammy Krane and Davido's management over an alleged unpaid debt.

To taunt him, Davido's songwriter and associate, Peruzzi, resorted to sending N50k to Dammy Krane to ease his stress.

Source: Legit.ng