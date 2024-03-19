BBNaija star Angel’s rumoured breakup with her boyfriend Soma has caused a lot of social media drama with netizens dragging her

The 24-year-old also did not relent and made sure to fire back at critics of her love life with Soma

Angel’s heated exchange with some netizens drew a series of online reactions from other observers

BBNaija star Angel and her rumoured breakup with her boyfriend, Soma, has led to her firing shots at critics on social media.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Soma edited the birthday message he had dedicated to Angel when she turned 24 amid the rumours of them no longer being in a relationship.

BBNaija Angel fires back at critics amid rumoured relationship breakup with Soma. Photos: @theangeljbsmith, @soma_apex.

Source: Instagram

After Soma’s edited post went viral, Angel started to catch a lot of heat on social media with many netizens bashing and blaming her for the ended union.

Angel tackles critics

Following the criticism she faced, Angel took to her X (Twitter) page to react. The BBNaija star wondered why people were worried if she and Soma had broken up. She advised them to mind their business.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See some of her tweets below:

According to Angel, she has been subjected to online bullying since 2021 but she chose not to react even though they have accused her of untrue things:

She asked why people were bothered about her relationship with Soma especially because they were not dragging themselves online:

See more screenshots of Angel’s exchange with trolls below:

Reactions as Angel trades words with critics

The heated exchange between Angel and social media critics caused a huge buzz online. Some netizens shared their thoughts on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

mamabe55:

“Boy and girl date, breakup, una no even wan know wetin happen or who dey at fault una don begin drag the girl, y’al disgust me.”

shammaugo:

“Omo! Angel is for the streets. I blame soma for taking her too serious.”

shammaugo:

“Cross will be laughing right now. He warned soma .”

tokebanksfabrics.ng:

“It’s funny how these people say she’s for the streets and she has never ever been dragged on social media for sleeping with someone’s man but maybe because she wears revealing clothes and has tattoos; that has automatically made her a ho. Some of you need to check yourselves.”

Asangba_jenny:

“! Angel is indeed intelligent. I don't even understand why people are judging her. Like is she the reason they don't have sense or what?”

callmedamy:

“Nigerians derive joy in judging and condemning others,like their life is so perfect ‍♀️.”

toyonmichelle:

“She said "the ones God created before he said, let there be water," now that's a read .”

miss_mheee:

“Some people are so unkind. Somebody just lost a relationship she was so happy in and the next thing you do is to bully her. Who gave birth to these people? What kind of bad habit is this? Na wa oh!”

Annie_dinma:

“Cross is the most happiest right now cos he warned Soma, the lover boy went and report him to Angel.”

a_boobae_:

“The people that insulted her are all women. I am very disappointed. Where is the women supporting women?”

okundaye_mirabel450:

“I love her replies .”

Angel calls Soma her husband

Legit.ng also reported that Angel gushed over her lover, Soma, in a post on social media. She declared her love for him in a viral love letter.

In the note, she called him her husband and publicly noted that she loved him.

She also gifted him a diamond-stoned wristwatch.

Source: Legit.ng