Kanayo. O Kanayo has shown off how he marked his 62nd birthday and the great way he went to the venue of his event

In a video he posted, he was accompanied by some masquerades who surrounded him while entering the event hall

A traditional flutist was also seen in front of the masquerade who joined hands together to prevent any other person from touching the actor

Nollywood actor, Kanayo.O. Kanayo, has caused a scene with the grand way he entered the hall that hosted his 62nd birthday party.

The talented actor shared a lovely video of his grand entrance on social media and the clip generated massive reactions from his fans.

In the video, the actor, who linked up with Portable recently was in the company of some masquerades as he danced into the hall.

Kanayo.O.Kanayo marks birthday with masquerades. Photo credit @kanayo.o.kanayo

The flute player accompanies KOK

Apart from the colorful masquerades that were dancing with that actor, a traditional flutist was also seen in the recording.

He was playing skilfully in front of the masquerades as they danced into the venue.

They all joined their hands to ensure that no one was able to touch the actor who is known for doing rituals in movies.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to he video

Reactions have trailed the video of KOK and the masquerades. Here are some of the comments below:

@fed_g_sopi:

"People that promote Igbo culture without making noise."

@kingoyetoro:

"Happy birthday great Legend KOK."

@ambassador213:

"Welcome Nnanyi."

@rotexwilson:

"Happy birthday Odogwu Nwoke. Nnanyi Sacrifice for a reason."

@ibeto_vivid:

"Father."

@ogoroseline:

"In your full glamour and poise more years to you sir."

@uncleziddi_99:

"More life to you legend."

@anniekessy021:

"Well done nnanyi.'

@tegaporchse:

"Greatest of all."

@mikeigwe2011:

"Happy birthday to you sir, I’m wishing you Good health & more."

Kanayo replies Portable

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had shared a video where he was referring to the veteran actor, Kanayo. O Kanayo as a ritualist.

The actress who came across the video had a funny reply to Portable.

He instructed him to meet him at 2 am for rituals as he referred to the singer as his brother.

