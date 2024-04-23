Over the last few hours, the Nigerian social media space has been on fire with conversations surrounding a secondary school girl who her senior in Lead British school, Abuja, bullied

Different public figures have reacted to the viral videos; one of the people who has taken to social media to share his thoughts about the entire debacle is comedian Bovi

The funnyman in his post hailed the girl that got bullied, Namtira, noting that he admires her but slammed her aunty for slapping the bully, Maryam

Famous Nigerian comic Bovi Ugboma, known better as Bovi, has joined the trending conversation on social media about a young girl named Namtira who was recently bullied by her senior colleague at Lead British secondary school in Abuja.

Bovi reacted to the trending video, sharing his thoughts about how Namtira handled the entire episode by remaining calm despite getting bullied unprovoked by her senior, Maryam.

Comedian Bovi defends the Lead British bully after the video of the auntie of Namtira slapping her went viral. Photo credit: @officialbovi/@gidi_traffic

Source: Instagram

In his lengthy statement, the comedian hailed Namtira for remaining civil throughout the slapfest from Maryam and her goons.

Bovi slammed Namtira's relative for slapping Maryam

In his post, the comedian also slammed Namtira's relative for slamming the bully when she was brought back to the school for retribution.

The father of three noted that what Namtira's relative did by slapping Maryam is no different from the crime the bully herself committed.

He reiterated that the type of lack of civility and restraint Namtira exhibited is what her relatives should've also portrayed.

Bovi further averred that jungle justice should never be the way to resolve issues.

See Bovi's post below:

Netizens slam Bovi's statement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Bovi's statement on his IG page:

@kie_kie__:

"I have such huge respect for the parent of the bullied child, for raising such a fine girl. Some people saw a timid girl. I saw a girl with an extremely commendable self control while standing her ground. She wasn’t crying, she wasn’t begging and regardless of how loud their voices were and how plenty in number they were she didn’t let her head down!"

@mista_pi:

"Lol. Just like Arsenal, good beginning, poor finishing... Touch my pikin if you nor go say hello to Angel Michael."

@verifiedmiss.bb:

"Definitely going to tell my kids that once they give you 1 give them 2!!!"

@dearquincy:

"She's well trained but should learn to defend herself! That slap was way too much!"

@ene_signature1:

"Everything you said is right. But u see the last paragraph I totally disagree with you boss. That wasn’t even a slap compared to what I was expecting."

@myrealempireltd:

"Timidity is not meekness... we should teach our children to stand-up for themselves. You don't need to fight but someone can't slap you one, twice and you stand like you're handicapped... I'm sorry I don't resonate with your perspective, which might be right."

@gender_selection_guru:

"18 slaps across someone’s child! And we seem to have a problem with one slap given to the culprit. That one slap was too small. We’re not in America."

@tomiiodeyemi:

"The question is who raised these kids turned monsters? How did they become bullies? What happened to them? Parents, need to do better by being so careful how they relate with their staff in front of their kids and how they show kindness as well."

@monica.dan99:

"Good write up... last statement was not needed... wait till they slap your child then you can decide to keep. Mute oga."

@prime.side:

"This caption sweet, na just that last line I no too like, that slap suppose reach like saventi saven."

