Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Angel has set social media into a major meltdown after declaration of love for Soma went viral

Clips of the love letter she sent to her BBNaija love interest, calling him her husband and publicly noting that she loves him, has set tongues wagging

The BBNaija star didn't stop at that as she went a step further to gift Soma a diamond-stoned wristwatch

BBNaija star Angel Smith trends online as she sets social media on fire with her public declaration of love for her reality TV colleague turn partner, Soma.

A love letter sent by Angel, along with some gifts to Soma, has emerged online. The letter and gifts have sparked a massive reaction on social media.

BBNaija star Angel stirs emotions online as she describes her lover, Soma, as her husband. Photo credit: @soma_apex/@angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In the love letter, Angel Smith described Soma as her husband while calling herself his wife.

Angel gifts Soma a diamond-stoned wristwatch

The reality TV star, who had been coy about how she truly feels about Soma, has finally gone public.

Apart from the love letter, Angel gifted Soma a lovely diamond-stoned black wristwatch.

This is the first time the BBNaija star will go public with her relationship, and she does it with her full chest.

See clips of Angel's love letter to Soma:

See how netizens reacted to Angel's public declaration of love

Here are some of the comments the viral clip stirred online:

@_shuga1:

"Who will be my husband? I will spoil you I promise."

@princebettingtips:

"I heard they now have a fake machine alert for stones o. I’m into jewelry. I own a gold shop in Abuja n Dubai. U can Google it urself. Also, this doesn’t tell the amount tho. U can buy a watch of 1m with this too."

@9thavenuecollections:

"Angel don spoil this thing wey everybody dey quietly manage with singlets and boxers."

@kynkies__place:

"Speak into existence sweetheart, if you say na your husband, na your husband he go be ‼️ don’t look at negative comments.Your handwriting is fionne."

@stansn0w:

"Beautiful, Na only banana and groundnut some of us dey receive."

@lady_ehioma:

"This is beautiful, Angel just want to be loved loudly and Soma is doing that,may God bless them."

@_lindaaa_o:

"Their relationship go shock people wey no believe am cus dem go soon marry."

@cyndymandy3:

"Understanding boyfriend no get choice after sugar daddy’s sponsored trip hmmm."

@relationship_spices:

"I said it before,Angel is in love,it is like she loves hard.I am happy for her,atleast she can get over her guy that died."

Soma & Angel end their relationships outside the house to be together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when the All Stars lovers finally addressed the burning question about their relationships outside the house.

During their media tour, the couple spoke about their relationship while on the show and what they intend to do about it now that they're outside of the house.

Soma revealed the status of the relationship he had outside of the house before going on the show. He noted that he was fully committed to Angel Smith and intends to see where it leads.

