A young lady, spotted whilst loading food into her vehicle, had previously captured online attention due to her significant message to everyone.

She talked about the importance of ensuring our parents’ well-being before even contemplating the idea of impressing our friends at social gatherings.

Her message had resonated with many, who affirmed that her sentiments mirrored their own intentions once they had acquired wealth.

As shared by @trizakim, this narrative emphasises the value of family care and responsible financial priorities.

Okidamaris said:

“This is me in 2yrs to come.”

Minnie wrote:

“I wish I can do this for mum but she will share with all the village next week uskie hana anything.”

Trizah KK responded:

“I feel you but just make sure there is enough...my mum does the same.”

Juliecrimson6 commented:

“I don't know how this will reach my brothers.”

Icyfancy4:

“One of my wish is just to do this for my mum.”

Philah:

“Where do you shop?”

More V:

“This me whenever am going home mum.”

