BBNaija star Soma and his relationship with his co-star, Angel, has made headlines amid rumours of their breakup

Fans noticed that the young man made changes to the sweet birthday message he dedicated to Angel when she turned 24

The edit made on the post drew the attention of many netizens, with some of them taunting him and others blasting Angel

BBNaija star Soma has reportedly made changes to his birthday post celebrating his co-star and girlfriend, Angel.

Recall that Angel turned 24 on February 13, 2024, and Soma had penned down a beautiful post to celebrate his partner.

BBNaija star Soma's edited birthday message to angel trends. Photos: @soma_apex, @thenageljbsmith

Source: Instagram

However, the celebrity couple have been trailed by breakup rumours, and Soma was quick to make changes to the birthday post where he expressed his love to Angel.

The young man went from calling Angel his baby and telling her he loved her in the celebratory post to removing all that and adding just her name.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the screenshot of both posts below:

Fans react to Soma’s edited post

Soma’s edited post soon became the topic of discussion on social media after netizens noticed what he had done. A number of them laughed at him while others bashed Angel.

Read some of their comments below:

Tomiwa_eastriding:

“Soma was obviously not on Angel level!!! You can’t tame a girl who is at her exploring age!!! Except you are ready to be understanding Boyfriend .”

Aweniawelewa:

“How una Dey notice all these things ?”

Nwokejinkiru:

“As expected he is obvious so small for angel....what was he thinking bfor??to wife her??if I hear.”

floral1880:

“I said it, Angel is too wild for Soma. Soma is a cool guy, Angel will move once she sees a higher bidder Many of you argued when I said this earlier.”

Callme__cynthia:

“Angel is sooo troubled, She really needs 247 therapy.”

temi_tayo2:

“She belongs to the Street!!”

mmasinachi___:

“I just honestly feel like Angel has a problem. I like her but I don't know why I just feel so.”

callme.nene_:

“It was beautiful while it lasted...nextttt ship please.”

Queen_samaraa:

“For editing this means he is childish.”

ladyque_1:

“Breakfast can only be delayed, but can never be denied.”

Shizzagold:

“It was fun while it lasted. Next!”

Angel calls Soma her husband

Legit.ng also reported that Angel gushed over her lover, Soma, in a post on social media.

She declared her love for him in a viral love letter. In the note, she called him her husband and publicly noted that she loved him.

She also gifted him a diamond-stoned wristwatch.

Source: Legit.ng