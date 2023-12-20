BBNaija Angel has talked about her relationship with her colleague, Soma while praising him

According to her, she used to get attracted to senseless men who don't have a vision about their lives

She said she is lucky because Soma is not an Idiot as she compared her new relationship with the past ones

BBNaija star Angel Smith is happy she is in a relationship with Somadina Anyama better known as Soma as he is giving her peace of mind and fulfillment.

Legit.ng had reported that the two who were housemates in the All Stars edition of the reality show ended their past relationships to be with each other.

BBN Angel praises Soma, compares him to her past lovers. Photo credit @theangeljbsmith/@soma_apex

Source: Instagram

She made a video where she compared her lover Soma to the past men she had dated. According to her, she had dated Yoruba men who didn't have a sense of purpose and didn't even know what they wanted to do with their lives.

BBN Angels says that her past lovers are senseless

Speaking about her past relationship, she noted that the men she had dated in the past were idiots and senseless. She complained that there were red flags but she went ahead to fall in love with those men.

This is not the first time that the reality star would be gushing over her lover. She once called Soma her husband and declared her love for him with diamonds.

See her post here:

Fans react to the post made by Angel

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@adaalo42:

"Please how many bucket do you all want for the tears, my Angels will always be right ."

@farukb96:

"At 22 you have already been with multiple men, hmmm."

@iam_ogebenita:

"Soma don use love finish Angel ,Angel is a finished sombori."

@marianrogers318:

"Happy for my fav Angel for loving Soma . Wow big shout out to IGBO man."

@bobbyjayy.j:

"Currently is key."

@happiest_gurl07:

"Yoruba men acts like women and they gossip too not a good choice of dating."

@shantipat_:

"Me am happy for her ohh.. this all stars really favored her."

@icequin01:

"Watch how Yoruba men will take over the comment section with drags."

@liliandublingreen:

"I wonder how a woman will date a yourba man or even marry very capricious group of people."

@moonie_so':

"At least she's very happy with him, it matters a lot."

@sitemixel:

"Because you don't have sense that's why you keep attracting people without sense, like poles attracts my dear, think about it."

BBNaija Angel hints at being pregnant

Legit.ng had reported that the reality show star had given a clue that she was pregnant with her lover.

She posted an emoji of a pregnant lady without giving any caption to it.

Later in another post, she uploaded the video of Burna Boy where he was saying "You go explain tire".

Fans started congratulating her and saying that Soma was the one responsible for the pregnancy since they had been together for almost a year.

